Laguna Art Museum Presents REFLECTIONS OF RESILIENCE

Laguna Art Museum will unveil the exhibition, Reflections of Resilience, on view now through August 25, 2024.

Reflections of Resilience showcases the exceptional artwork by the 2024 Master of Fine Art graduates from Laguna College of Art+Design (LCAD), and celebrates the culmination of their artistic journey, highlighting their unparalleled dedication, creativity and individuality. At LCAD, these artists have honed their skills with a blend of tradition and contemporary vision, resulting in compelling and unforgettable art pieces.

The emerging artists featured in the exhibition include Cara Baxter, Jason Dowd, Amber Foote, Sara Khakpour, Ryanne Phillips, Janaise Sanchez, Eric Theodore and Kevin Yaun.

"We are proud to introduce Reflections of Resilience, featuring the extraordinary work of the 2024 Master of Fine Art graduates from LCAD. It's always exciting to collaborate with emerging artists who have developed through the expertise and leadership of LCAD," said Julie Perlin Lee, Executive Director of Laguna Art Museum. "Year after year, this exhibition provides a pulse on critical thinking and contemporary issues in figure painting."

Through meticulous paintings and drawings, the artworks explore the intersection of personal introspection and external realities. Reflections of Resilience invites viewers to engage with the rational and the poetic, encouraging thoughtful contemplation and reflection.

For more information about Reflections of Resilience, visit lagunaartmuseum.org.

About Laguna Art Museum

Laguna Art Museum exists to engage and enlighten people of all ages through art that embodies and preserves the California experience. Laguna Art Museum presents exhibitions relevant to California art and artists throughout the year and is home to the annual Art & Nature Festival celebrating the museum's unique relationship to the environment.

For more information, please visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org