La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts Announces 2021-2022 Season of Special Events

La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts Producing Artistic Director BT McNicholl will welcome you home to a very special return season of truly exhilarating events at the newly renovated theatre! Won't it be amazing to once again laugh together at the unmistakable comedy of the one-and-only JAY LENO and the always hilarious MARGARET CHO? Celebrate the glorious sounds of THE RIGHTEOUS BROTHERS, THE BENNY GOODMAN TRIBUTE ORCHESTRA featuring THE FOUR FRESHMEN and the songs of BRANDON HEATH! Join us and be mystified by the mental mind-bending of THE CLAIRVOYANTS and the singular legend that is ENGELBERT HUMPERDINCK; be wowed by tributes to ELTON JOHN, RAY CHARLES, VAN HALEN and OINGO BOINGO; plus, so much more! Everyone at the theatre cannot wait to see you to say "welcome home," so together we can all enjoy the extraordinary experiences we have been waiting so long for at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts!

KENNY METCALF as ELTON

and THE EARLY YEARS BAND

Thursday, September 16 & Friday, September 17, 2021 - 8 pm

$16- $70

Kenny Metcalf as Elton & The Early Years Band return to La Mirada Theatre for two incredible shows celebrating the music of Elton John! These concerts will feature special guest Caleb Quaye (one of Elton's original guitarists) & more to be announced! After being hand-picked to be featured on Mark Cuban and Ryan Seacrest's AXS TV show "The World's Greatest Tribute Bands," Kenny Metcalf as Elton and The Early Years Band wowed a national audience during their live performance at The Roxy in Hollywood. Kenny and his band are known for performing a technically accurate Vegas-style production, featuring the wildly popular music, costumes and antics of the legendary Elton John. They skillfully re-capture the original album sounds in live concert settings, delivering a complete audio/visual experience that is guaranteed to amaze any audience. It's time for some Crocodile Rock! Don't miss it!

THE LEGEND CONTINUES...

ENGELBERT HUMPERDINCK

Friday, October 22, 2021 - 8 pm

$33 - $99

In a career spanning almost 50 years, Engelbert has generated sales in excess of 140 million records, including 64 gold albums and 23 platinum, four Grammy nominations, a Golden Globe, and stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Las Vegas Walk of Fame. He has performed for Queen Elizabeth II four times and many heads of state. He has recorded everything from the most romantic ballads to movie theme songs, disco, rock, and even gospel. His unique voice has charmed millions of fans around the globe. Engelbert's music has transcended time and his voice still continues to reach out to people, now serving to transport and inspire, to embrace and to provoke feelings and emotions...ingredients that are no doubt the essence of his long-lasting success.

MARGARET CHO

Saturday, October 23, 2021 - 8 pm

$16 - $65

Five-time Grammy and Academy Award ("Over The Moon"), Golden Globe ("Over The Moon") and Emmy ("30 Rock") nominated comedian/actress Margaret Cho continues her wildly popular "Fresh Off The Bloat" tour in 2021 with one night at La Mirada Theatre! Margaret Cho was named one of Rolling Stone magazine's 50 Best Stand-Up Comics of All Time while CNN chose her as one of the 50 People Who Changed American Comedy. She has received rave reviews for her latest tour, with the Chicago Tribune raving, "Be it on-screen ("30 Rock," "Drop Dead Diva") or on stage, Margaret Cho has been one of the most exciting, unpredictable stand-up comics working for some time, and that hasn't changed. If anything, the Asian-American female comedian's voice has become more valuable than ever, given today's social climate, and Cho's material remains just as compelling, thanks in part to, and sometimes in spite of, her unapologetic delivery." For mature audiences.

THE ATOMIC PUNKS -

A TRIBUTE TO EARLY VAN HALEN

Saturday January 8, 2022 - 8 pm

$15 - $43

The Atomic Punks have been the undisputed #1 tribute to the "Mighty" Van Halen for 27 years. Voted "Best Tribute Band" by LA's "Rock City News" three years in a row, they are the only Van Halen tribute actually endorsed by members of Van Halen. In his 1997 autobiography, "Crazy From the Heat," former Van Halen front man David Lee Roth referred to The Atomic Punks as "The best tribute to Van Halen ever!" Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony performed a set with The Atomic Punks in Pasadena, CA and said "I feel like I am back in 1982 performing with the old band! The Atomic Punks rock!" No Van Halen tribute band captures the note-for-note performance and feel of an old show like The Atomic Punks. If you love vintage Van Halen and wish you could experience and relive the energy that Van Halen created, you do not want to miss The Atomic Punks live in concert!

SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE!

Programs for Young Audiences

Book by Scott Ferguson, George Keating and Kyle Hall

Music and Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, Bob Dorough, Dave Frishberg,

Kathy Mandry, George Newall and Tom Yohe

Sunday, January 9, 2022 - 1 pm & 3:30 pm

$12- $20

Childsplay Theatre brings the classic Saturday morning cartoons to life with Schoolhouse Rock Live! Academic subjects will never seem boring again when presented through mega-hits like "Conjunction Junction," "Just a Bill," "Interplanet Janet" or "Three is a Magic Number." Schoolhouse Rock Live! explodes onto the stage, updated for a whole new generation with imaginative projections and a rock'n'roll feel. The live performance centers around Tom, a nervous young man on his first day of being a schoolteacher, who turns on the television to calm himself down and is visited by three aspects of his personality who remind him how learning can be fun. Recommended for ages 6 & up.

"PETITE FLEUR"

ADONIS ROSE AND THE

NEW ORLEANS JAZZ ORCHESTRA'S NOJO 7 featuring CYRILLE AIMÉE

Friday, January 14, 2022 - 8 pm

$15 - $48

Founded in 2002, the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra was formed to celebrate and fortify the American Jazz portfolio with an emphasis on developing the New Orleans Jazz industry. Led by Artistic Director Adonis Rose, the ensemble has an ever-increasing repertoire that exemplifies the influence of Jazz as the grandfather of modern American music. The new album, Petite Fleur, tells the love story, musical connection, and history between France and the city of New Orleans. The new album features French singer Cyrille Aimée whom The Wall Street Journal hails as "one of the most promising jazz singers of her generation." This one-night only performance will feature Cyrille Aimée, Adonis Rose and the NOJO 7, the 7-piece ensemble of the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra.

RAY ON MY MIND

Saturday, January 15, 2022 - 8 pm

$15 - $75

This concert/theater work brings the music and the story of the great Ray Charles to vivid life! Portraying Ray, master pianist/vocalist Kenny Brawner leads his 12-piece orchestra and three sultry vocalists (à la the Raelettes), performing the American legend's most popular hits: "What'd I Say?," "I Got A Woman," "Mess Around," "Georgia On My Mind," and many more! The music is interwoven with monologues depicting how gospel, blues, jazz and country influenced Ray's style, while also reflecting on American social history, his epic battle with drugs, and his triumphant return home to Georgia.

SO NOW YOU KNOW

Sunday, January 16, 2022 - 1 pm

$10 - $23

So Now You Know brings together members of the La Mirada community to tell their personal stories of individual discovery in words and movement. These true tales of love, life, childhood and family are entertaining, uplifting and often hilarious. Artistic Director Janet Roston and Storytelling Coach Ryan Bergmann of Mixed eMotion Theatrix workshopped with this special group of teens and seniors from our community to create this unique performance with, and for, La Mirada. A special, one-of-a-kind show you'll find touching ... and unifying.

BRANDON HEATH

Friday, February 18, 2022 - 8 pm

$13 - $41

A Nashville native, Heath quickly won the hearts of Christian Music fans when he released his major label debut in 2006. With four #1 singles to his credit, including the RIAA Platinum-certified "Give Me Your Eyes," the singer has garnered five Grammy® nominations, an American Music Award nod and an Emmy Award. In addition, he's earned eight Dove Awards, including two consecutive Male Vocalist honors (2009, 2010) and a win for Song of the Year ("Give Me Your Eyes"). He's also been recognized as a top lyricist in his field with numerous songwriting accolades, including being named BMI's 2014 Songwriter of the Year. Don't miss out on this inspiring night of music as Brandon fuses his signature pop sensibilities with his storytelling gifts.

JAY LENO

Saturday, February 19, 2022 - 8 pm

$48 - $285

See one of the world's leading entertainers, comedian Jay Leno, live in La Mirada! Jay Leno has captivated living rooms across the world for over 20 years with charisma, comedy, and charm as host of late-night television's top-rated, "The Tonight Show" with Jay Leno and now with "Jay Leno's Garage" on CNBC.

A television icon, standup comedian, best-selling children's book author, lovable TV and movie voice-over artist, pioneering car builder and mechanic, Leno has been deemed "the hardest working man in show business." He has been honored by the Television Academy with an Emmy® for Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Series and was inducted into the Television Academy's Broadcast Hall of Fame. Enjoy a night of laughter with the legendary stand-up comic Jay Leno!

MARTIN BARRE performs classic JETHRO TULL with special guests! "AQUALUNG" 50THANNIVERSARY TOUR

Saturday, February 26, 2022 - 8 pm

$25 - $75

At the center of Jethro Tull's unique sound is guitarist Martin Barre, who is renowned for his formidable mastery of historic riffs, power chords and soaring melodic solos. Martin is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the release of Jethro Tull's iconic and legendary album "Aqualung" with a worldwide tour. He brings a spectacular show playing the album in its entirety with his touring band The Martin Barre Band together with former Jethro Tull band members Clive Bunker and Dee Palmer. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to sit back and relive this beloved album, being played in full and in sequence for the first time!

THE CLAIRVOYANTS

Sunday, February 27, 2022 - 6:30 pm

$30 - $60

DIRECT FROM BROADWAY! Thommy Ten and Amelie Van Tass (The Clairvoyants) were born and raised in Austria and now reside both there and in America. When they met in 2011, they began to develop their "second sight" act, and two months later brought it to the stage for the first time. In 2014, they received their first long-term contract in America when they performed in the show The Illusionarium by Jeff Hobson. They were subsequently offered a featured spot in The Illusionists, the largest touring magic show in the world, produced by Simon Painter. With The Illusionists, they toured Australia, Mexico and the Middle East and, since that time, have also appeared in The Illusionists 2.0, The Illusionists - Live From Broadway and The Illusionists - Turn of the Century on Broadway. In 2016, they were Finalists on "America's Got Talent", chosen from more than 100,000 contestants. Van Tass and Ten were awarded the "German Champions of Mentalism," "Magicians of the Year," 2015 and, were enthusiastically chosen as the "World Champions of Mentalism, 2015," a prize that hadn't been awarded in 30 years. The magical pair also scooped the Magician AMA award for "Stage Magician of the Year" in 2017. They are currently touring America and Europe with continued sold out shows and standing ovations.

A TRIBUTE TO JOHNNY CASH

by JAMES GARNER

Saturday, March 12, 2022 - 8 pm

$24 - $69

James Garner's Tribute to Johnny Cash celebrates the life and music of the legendary 'Man in Black' with strong conviction and stunning accuracy. Garner and his band faithfully recreate Cash's biggest hits, including historical accounts and personal anecdotes about America's most beloved singing storyteller in this not-to-be-missed musical event. The show is a fun, toe-tapping trip down memory lane honoring Johnny Cash's life and music, and the boom-chicka-boom sound of his longtime backing band, the Tennessee Three.

TWINKLE TIME AND FRIENDS

Programs for Young Audiences

Sunday, March 13, 2022 - 1 pm & 3:30 pm

$12 - $20

Twinkle, the award-winning bilingual children's music phenomenon, presents her pop/rock/hip-hop concert Twinkle Time and Friends! Described as "Lady Gaga for kids," Twinkle breaks barriers with both her music and positive messages that teach kids to celebrate their uniqueness. Performing songs in both English and Spanish, Twinkle's distinct vocals, dazzling costumes and high-energy dancing create a fun filled Kidzapalooza extravaganza for the entire family!

DEAD MAN'S PARTY -

A TRIBUTE TO OINGO BOINGO

Friday, March 18, 2022 - 8 pm

$18 - $30

Dead Man's Party has been paying tribute to Oingo Boingo and Danny Elfman LIVE - the way you remember Oingo Boingo - since 2001! This 8-piece band has been fashioned after the original Oingo Boingo line-up, featuring a three-piece horn section, guitar, bass, keys, drums and a front-man so convincing that people sometimes believe that they are actually watching Danny Elfman himself!

Not only has Dead Man's Party been "Elfo-approved" by Oingo Boingo founder Richard Elfman, but at times the band has been joined on stage by former Oingo Boingo band members, such as Steve Bartek, Johnny "Vatos" Hernandez, and John Avila.

THE RIGHTEOUS BROTHERS -

Bill Medley & Bucky Heard

Friday & Saturday, March 25 & 26, 2022 - 8 pm

$30 - $120

THE LOVIN' FEELIN' IS BACK - THE RIGHTEOUS BROTHERS LIVE! Blue-eyed soul pioneers The Righteous Brothers are back! With a string of #1 classics, including the most played song in radio history, You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin', the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame duo of Bill Medley and Bobby Hatfield topped the charts in four decades. After Bobby's death in 2003, Bill Medley continued to perform to sold-out crowds around the world, but fans and friends pleaded with him to keep The Righteous Brothers alive. Says Medley, "No one could ever take Bobby's place, but when I caught Bucky Heard's show it all came together - I found the right guy to help me recreate the magic." The concert experience features their biggest hits - You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin', Soul & Inspiration, Unchained Melody, Rock and Roll Heaven, Medley's Grammy-winning Dirty Dancing theme The Time of My Life, and much, much more!

CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE presents

"LED ZEPPELIN II"

Thursday, March 31, 2022 - 8 pm

$20 - $80

Note for note, cut for cut - Classic Albums Live has earned their reputation of performing rock music's most influential albums live on stage just like you remember them. Featuring a roster of world-class musicians from across the globe, they will perform Led Zeppelin II in its entirety and then play a second set full of Zeppelin's greatest hits! Led Zeppelin II is the second studio album from Led Zeppelin and was the band's first album to reach number one on both UK and US charts. The album yielded Zeppelin's biggest hit "Whole Lotta Love," as well as gems like "Living Loving Maid," "Heartbreaker," "Thank You," "Ramble On" and more. Since its release in 1969, various music critics have cited Led Zeppelin II as one of the greatest albums of all time!

CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE presents

CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL'S "CHRONICLE"

Friday, April 1, 2022 - 8 pm

$20 - $80

Classic Albums Live brings their incredible Creedence Clearwater Revival show back to La Mirada Theatre after their sold-out performance in 2017! Classic Albums Live has earned their reputation of performing rock music's most influential albums live on stage, in their entirety. Featuring a roster of world-class musicians from across the country, they will perform Creedence Clearwater Revival's greatest hits exactly as you remember hearing them. CCR's best-selling album "Chronicle" features hit songs "Bad Moon Rising," "Susie Q," "Proud Mary," and so many more.

THE DAILY SHOW WRITERS

COMEDY TOUR

Saturday, April 2, 2022 - 8 pm

$15 - $48

Comedy Central's hysterically funny late-night talk and news satire show has won 24 Emmys since its inception. "The Daily Show is more culturally relevant than ever," said Kent Alterman, President of Comedy Central. The Daily Show Writers Comedy Tour features the comics behind the jokes that make America laugh every weeknight on the network's premiere late-night show. Whether making fun of their failed dating lives, living life as a cat owner, or our current politics, the Daily Show writers find comedy everywhere and bring it all to the stage!

THE BENNY GOODMAN

TRIBUTE ORCHESTRA

in concert with special guest artists

THE FOUR FRESHMEN

Sunday, April 3, 2022 - 2 pm

$15 - $65

The Benny Goodman Tribute Orchestra will recreate some of the most famous Big Band arrangements, as well as some of Goodman's famous quartet songs. Goodman, known as a pioneer of Big Band, Swing and Jazz music, was the first of his kind to have his own show at Carnegie Hall in 1938. This concert will recreate some of that show, including the tunes "Stompin' at the Savoy," "Sing, Sing, Sing," and more. The Four Freshmen have been performing consistently for 70 years. With pure energy and great songs from the past and present, they deliver music that will take you back to a bygone era. Guest vocalist Polly Podewell will also perform along with our host, "Lawrence Welk Show" star singer/dancer Mary Lou Metzgar.

SYMPHONIC SINATRA

with MATT DUSK

Friday, April 8, 2022 - 8 pm

$20 - $85

Sinatra. All that cool, classy style and energy from the Rat Pack shows of yesterday are right here, right now. Take a journey with Award-Winning, Multi-Platinum selling crooner Matt Dusk as he whisks you away to Las Vegas in 1966 where he pays homage to his hero Frank Sinatra. With new arrangements by Grammy Award-winning arrangers Pat Williams and Sammy Nestico, Dusk transports you back in time to one of music's most elegant eras: a time when Come Fly With Me, I've Got You Under My Skin, Fly Me To The Moon and One For My Baby dominated the charts. This exclusive performance of Symphonic Sinatra will feature the La Mirada Symphony!

BIG BAND OF BROTHERS:

A JAZZ CELEBRATION OF THE ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND

Saturday, April 9, 2022 - 8 pm

$25 - $105

Released in celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the Allman Brothers Band's debut, this album of jazz interpretations of Allman Brothers Band (ABB) favorites will be recreated live by "joyful jazz" group Sammy Miller and The Congregation joined by founding ABB member Jaimoe (drummer Jai Johanny Johanson), alongside local brass sections. Also joining will be vocalist Lamar Williams Jr. (son of ABB bassist Lamar Williams and current vocalist for The New Mastersounds) and slide guitarist Drew Smithers (student of former ABB guitarist Jack Pearson). While jazz interpretations of Allman Brothers Band classics might come off as a surprise to some, the genre always held great inspiration for the band. Gregg Allman, recalling their early days, said that "Jaimoe gave us a proper education about jazz and got us into Miles Davis and John Coltrane. Kind of Blue was always on the turntable - Duane really got his head around that album - he also seriously dug Coltrane's My Favorite Things." The Allman Brothers Band Museum in Macon, GA (known as The Big House) will be along for the ride, setting up a mobile exhibit at each tour stop showcasing some of the largest collection of Allman Brothers Band memorabilia in the world.

THE CIRCUS SCIENCE SPECTACULAR

Programs for Young Audiences

Sunday, April 10, 2022- 1 pm & 3:30 pm

$12 - $20

Step right up and be amazed!

Presenting science, circus-style! Using juggling, balancing, magic and more to illustrate concepts of science, this interactive, educational show entertains and amazes audiences of all ages. With flying clubs and piled high pies, there are plenty of ways for kids to get involved. Trained by Ringling Brothers Circus, two hilarious hosts create a truly immersive and laugh-packed science experience! Recommended for ages 4+.

BOSSA NOVA WAVE

Thursday, April 14, 2022 - 8 pm

$15 - $49

It all started in 1962. Antonio Carlos Jobim wrote the songs, "The Girl from Ipanema," "Corcovado," and "Wave." The music spread across North America and it was an explosion of awards and hits. Stan Getz and Charlie Byrd's famous album "Jazz Samba" (1962) hit #1 on The Billboard Pop Chart. Now the world-renowned artists Ken Peplowski and Diego Figueiredo recreate music from this era, but in their own special way, with the help of Chiara Izzi. Diego Figueiredo comes all the way from Brazil and is considered one of the world's most talented guitar players. Ken Peplowski is one of the leading clarinetists and sax players in jazz today, while award-winning Italian singer/songwriter Chiara Izzi has been described by Jazz Times as "a talent to be heard, admired and anticipated." Don't miss this world-class trio!

NEIL BERG'S 50 YEARS OF ROCK-N-ROLL

Friday, May 20, 2022 - 8 pm

$20 - $80

With a cast consisting of stars from Broadway's greatest rock musicals and incredible Rock and Roll singers backed by an all-star rock band, Neil Berg shares the often-unknown stories from the fifty-year history of the music that changed the world forever! From the progenitors of Rock and Roll in the 1940's, through the glory years of the 50's, 60's, and 70's, up until MTV in the early 80's. Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock-N-Roll uses fascinating stories and groundbreaking music, with tributes to such important and iconic rock stars and groups as Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Elvis Presley, Ray Charles, Buddy Holly, Bob Dylan, Frankie Valli, The Beatles, Beach Boys, Aretha Franklin, The Who, Janis Joplin, Simon & Garfunkel, Carole King, Led Zeppelin, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Billy Joel, Aerosmith, Linda Ronstadt, Bruce Springsteen, Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Journey, and others! It's a night you'll never forget! Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock-N-Roll will have you singing, dancing and cheering into the night. With powerful music, thrilling emotions, and vibrant memories of perhaps the most exciting era of your life, Neil Berg's 50 years of Rock-N-Roll will make you feel 18 again!

¡VIVA MEXICO, VIVA AMERICA!

A new show by Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles

and Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar

Saturday, May 21, 2022 - 8 pm

$15 - $60

In Spring, 2022, LA MIRADA THEATRE & PHANTOM PROJECTS will premiere ¡Viva Mexico, Viva America! This exciting program celebrates the music and dance created when Mexican Americans combine elements from both sides of the border with two Los Angeles based powerhouse companies! Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar opens with the traditional dances, then ventures through modern times with Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles, whose Oscar-performance of Disney tunes conclude this colorful show!

THE BRUBECK BROTHERS

Thursday, May 26, 2022 - 7:30 pm

$15 - $45

2020 marked the Centennial Year of jazz giant Dave Brubeck. To celebrate his life and legacy, Dave's sons Chris and Dan Brubeck, who performed and recorded with their father since the 1970s, curate a multimedia show with their own Brubeck Brothers Quartet. With Dan and Chris as the foundation, guitarist Mike DeMicco and pianist Chuck Lamb complete this dynamic quartet. Through stories told by his sons and music performed by the Quartet, the show invites audiences to travel along the timeline of Dave's extraordinary life and career. The group's creativity, technique and improvisation can be heard in their uncompromising music, which reflects their dedication to melody, rhythm, culture and the spontaneous spirit of jazz.

JIM CURRY'S SYMPHONY TRIBUTE

TO THE MUSIC OF JOHN DENVER

Friday, May 27, 2022 - 8 pm

$25 - $77

The music of the late John Denver is like an old friend, outlasting trends and standing the test of time. Join the La Mirada Symphony and acclaimed performer Jim Curry for this tribute to the music of one of the most beloved singer/songwriters ever to grace the stage. Jim Curry will perform with the La Mirada Symphony using the original orchestrations written for John Denver by Grammy award-winning composer Lee Holdridge, who will also join us as the guest conductor for this unforgettable concert!

After being awarded a full Rotary International scholarship to study music and voice and being selected to sing as the voice of John Denver in the CBS television movie "Take Me Home, the John Denver Story," there was no doubt that Jim Curry would continue to sing the praises and songs of America's Troubadour - John Denver. As a life-long fan, Curry dedicated himself to continue John Denver's legacy of songs and his message of love and caring for our planet to future generations.

Curry's uncanny ability to mirror John's voice and look takes you back to the time when "Rocky Mountain High", "Sunshine", "Calypso", and "Annie's Song" topped the charts, and his popular music had the heartfelt message of caring for the earth and for each other. Curry has performed Denver's music in sold-out shows throughout the country and has emerged as today's top performer of Denver's vast legacy of multi-platinum hits. Join us for a night you won't soon forget!

All events will perform at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts. Tickets can be purchased at La Mirada Theatre's website, lamiradatheatre.com, or by visiting the La Mirada Theatre Box Office, or call the La Mirada Theatre Box Office at (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310. Some group, student and children discounts available. Ticket prices subject to change.

The Box Office is open Monday through Friday 11:00 am until 5:30 pm; Saturdays and Sundays 12 noon until 4 pm and closed on non-performance Sundays. On performance days, the Box Office will remain open until one half hour after curtain.

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS is located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in La Mirada, near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue where the 91 and 5 freeways meet. Parking is free.

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS COVID PROTOCOLS

As La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts continues to follow the County and State Public Health guidelines, please note: The State of California requires Proof of Full Vaccination or a Negative Covid-19 Test (taken within 72 hours of the event) in order to enter indoor events where attendance is expected at 1,000 or more. As a venue with a capacity of more than 1,000, we will be following this guidance, which is in place until at least November 1, 2021, for all performances. Ticket holders regardless of age must wear masks and provide proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours (3 days) of the performance. "Fully vaccinated" means your performance is at least 14 days after your final vaccine dose. To enter the theatre, please bring proof of vaccination, either your physical vaccination card, a picture of your vaccination card, or a digital vaccination record. Most California residents may request a digital vaccination record at myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov.

Patrons who do not comply with these policies will not be admitted.