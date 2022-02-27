LOVE, ACTUALLY, an Evening Cabaret of Love Songs to Play at Theatre West

Love, Actually, an evening of music celebrating love in all its forms will appear at Theatre West on March 12th and 19th. The cabaret is directed by Victoria Lavan, musical directed by Paul Cady, produced by Rick Simone-Friedland, and presented by Theatre West Musical Theatre Workshop.

Theatre West is located at 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West, in Los Angeles, CA 90068. This is near Universal City and North Hollywood. There is parking in a lot across the street (fee charged). The concerts will start at 7pm and are FREE, non-ticketed events. Reservations are not necessary. Donations will be gratefully accepted. To contact the theatre, call (323) 851-7977 or visit their website http://theatrewest.org. Audience members must provide proof of full vaccination (vax card or digital record). Currently, masks are required.

The cast includes Sara Ballantine, Sandra Tucker, Paul Cady, Sara Shearer, Arden Teresa Lewis, Constance Mellors, Mimi Kmet, Anne Leyden, Michael Van Duzer, Heidi Appe, Rick Simone-Friedland, Tessa Bell and Robert W. Laur.

Victoria Lavan (director) enjoys a varied and accomplished career as a singer, actress, teacher and vocologist. Known for her skills and success in many styles and genres of music, she has been praised by the Los Angeles Times as "...a soprano with first-rate, high soaring vocal skills...and a warm, lyrical, uncluttered way with a song..." (Don Heckman). Favorite collaborations and roles include: the Sundance Institute with San Francisco Opera Adler Fellowship Program; Salt Lake Opera Theatre Rigoletto (Gilda); Opera Unplugged, La Boheme (Musetta); Albuquerque Chamber Orchestra, The Telephone (Lucy); New West Symphony, Ventura Music Festival - Bach B Minor Mass, soprano soloist, Grammy Award winning conductor, Vance George; Jesus Christ Superstar with Ted Neeley and Carl Anderson and Love Letters with her late husband, Bruce Liberty, Rubicon Theatre Co.; Glitter and Be Gay: A Tribute to Barbara Cook, El Portal Theatre and regional tour, numerous cabaret and concert performances and several new musical theatre works, including The Tango Singer at Theatre West and Swan Lake the Musical - a Sold Out concert performance in Los Angeles.

Established in 1962, Theatre West is the oldest continually running professional theatre company in the city of Los Angeles. It is a membership collective of actors, playwrights, directors, and technicians. Theatre West's alumni members include Ray Bradbury, Beau Bridges, Richard Dreyfuss, Sally Field, Betty Garrett, Martin Landau, Lee Meriwether, Jack Nicholson, Carroll O'Connor, Sherwood Schwartz, Joyce Van Patton, and Paul Winfield. Theatre West has produced more than 300 plays and musicals. Of these plays, nearly 70% are original works developed in its workshops and many have led to Broadway, regional tours, and feature films including A Bronx Tale by Chazz Palminteri and A Very Brady Musical by Lloyd J. Schwartz and Hope Juber. Theatre West is supported in part by The Ahmanson Foundation, California Arts Council, Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, Kaplan-Loring Foundation, National Endowment for the Arts and Peter Glenville Foundation.

This event is the first in a projected series of cabaret evenings to be developed by Theatre West in its Musical Theatre Workshop.