LIZZIE: The Rock Musical Returns to LA This October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Just To Be Theatrical Productions has announced their latest project as the cult-favorite: LIZZIE: The Rock Musical just in time for Halloween!

In the heat of late summer 1892, Andrew Borden and his wife are found murdered in their house. The main suspect in the murders is Andrew's youngest daughter from a previous marriage, Lizzie Borden. Using a searing rock score, and based on the historical record, LIZZIE explores the heady and heated days leading up to the murder and Lizzie's controversial acquittal of all charges and the creation of a new American myth.

The producer states: "This project has been a long-time dream for Just To Be

Theatrical Productions. We are excited to show that Lizzie Borden's story is so much more than taking an ax."

This musical features a talented cast of performers with Saer Black as Alice Russell, Lily Cadot as Bridget Sullivan, Hailey Rae as Emma Borden, and Evah Rodriguez as Lizzie Borden. With music direction by Isaac Schanno Johnson, a live rocking band, and original choreography by Evah Rodriguez.

Performances: October 4th and 5th at Thymele Arts, Joyce Hall - Los Angeles

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lizzie-the-rock-musical-tickets-970290353567?aff=oddtdtcreator

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL