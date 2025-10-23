LATE NITE AT THE PUPPET ASYLUM Comes to The Blue Door

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



ArtsUP! LA has announced LATE NITE AT THE PUPPET ASYLUM, a special one-night puppetry slam presented by Nite at the Puppet Asylum and Strings & Things Puppet Theatre at the Blue Door Theater in Culver City on Saturday, November 8 at 8pm. Hosted by Joyce Hutter with emcee Cat’s Pajamas, the 90-minute show combines the phenomenon of adult puppetry featuring local artists, comedians, magicians, and musicians, as well as short-form puppetry videos from around the country via open submissions. So, before the madness of the holiday season hits, it’s time to laugh at an extraordinary evening of puppetry mayhem fueled by talented puppet artists and performers whose works range from the hilarious and/or evocative to totally experimental.

This event is generously supported by The Puppet Slam Network, run by Heather Henson (daughter of legendary puppeteer Jim Henson) who, in her own right, is a visionary puppet artist, director, and producer that creates transformative and educational experiences which honor Mother Earth and inspire people to nurture the planet. The Network’s mission is to create a treasure trove of puppeteers around the world to incite puppetry whenever and wherever possible around the world.

Host Joyce Hutter, a puppet designer, storyteller, and the artistic director of Strings & Things Puppet Theatre, uses a medley of styles and mediums to create elegant shadow and hand puppets, life-size mechanical puppets, and rod and body puppets to entertain both children and adult audiences. Her mission is to bring puppet theatre performances to life with insightful messages, a social conscience, and a sense of humor to enlighten, educate and challenge viewers. Joyce is also a scenic designer at theaters in the greater Los Angeles area, including ArtsUP! LA and The Blue Door.

LATE NITE AT THE PUPPET ASYLUM takes place on Saturday, November 8, 2025 at 8:00pm at the Blue Door Theater, 9617 Venice Blvd. in Culver City, CA 90232 (on the North side of Venice Blvd. between Cardiff and Watseka Ave.). Come join us for a night of quirky fun, and be ready to laugh, gasp, and be amazed as our talented puppeteers put on a show like no other. From hilarious skits to mind-bending illusions, this event is sure to keep you entertained all night long. So, grab your friends and head on over for a night you won't forget!