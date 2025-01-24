News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

LADY & THE TRAMP Will Return to El Capitan Theatre in February

By: Jan. 24, 2025
LADY & THE TRAMP Will Return to El Capitan Theatre in February Image
Disney’s “Lady and the Tramp” will return to the El Capitan Theatre February 6-9 for a limited engagement! Tickets are on sale now.

Guests can take a picture at our “Lady and the Tramp” themed photo op! Guests also have the opportunity to purchase tickets to a Sweetheart Dinner and a Movie! $70 Package includes Dinner at Miceli’s Italian Restaurant and a reserved ticket to “Lady and the Tramp” at 7:00pm February 6-9. Limited tickets available, and advanced reservations are required by calling 1-800-DISNEY-6 (347-6396).

Daily showtimes for “Lady & the Tramp” are 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm, and 7:00pm. Dates and showtimes are subject to change. Tickets for showtimes are $12 for guests of all ages.




