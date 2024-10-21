LACUNA To Make U.S. Premiere At The 2024 LA Femme International Film Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



LACUNA," an intimate documentary exploring how investment immigration is transforming entrepreneurship and family relationships among Chinese women, will make its U.S. premiere at the 2024 LA Femme International Film Festival, October 24-27. The festival will be held at Regal Theatres at LA Live in downtown Los Angeles.

Written, produced, and directed by Scarlett Adele Chen, with Executive Producer Teresa Chen and Producer Joanna Zhang, "LACUNA" examines the personal and professional transformations faced by Chinese female immigrants navigating new cultural landscapes. Shot in a cinema verité style, the film captures the raw experiences of these women as they embrace entrepreneurship and confront the changing dynamics of their family structures.

The documentary follows small business owner Kate Dong, who leaves behind her wealthy husband and young daughter in China to move to Melbourne, Australia, in search of financial opportunities. As she struggles with feelings of disconnection and the pressures of running a business in a foreign land, Kate is prompted by Chen's probing questions to reflect on her own motivations and the future she envisions for her family.

"LACUNA" delves into the challenges these women face as they adapt to new languages and cultures while balancing distant family ties. The film shines a light on their resilience and transformation, as they are thrust into entrepreneurship out of necessity, not only to build wealth but to redefine their roles as both businesswomen and mothers.

The film is a poignant exploration of the sacrifices, growth, and evolving identities of Chinese female immigrants forging new paths in foreign lands.

"Lacuna" will screen on Thursday, October 24th at 10AM at the Regal Theatres at LA Live, located at 1000 W. Olympic Blvd, in downtown Los Angeles.

