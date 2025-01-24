LACO to Spotlight Impressionist Works by Debussy, Ravel & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Both guest conductor Matthias Pintscher and multi-Grammy-winning mezzo-soprano Michelle DeYoung will return to Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra’s stage to illuminate French impressionistic treasures by Debussy, Berlioz, Fauré, and Ravel on Saturday, February 15, 7:30 pm, at Glendale’s Alex Theatre, and Sunday, February 16, 2025, 4 pm, at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.



DeYoung turns up the heat on Berlioz’ song cycle, Les nuits d’été, a set of six emotional songs about love and desire based on poems by Théophile Gautier.



Pintscher, hailed for his “keen musical intelligence, palpable verve and energy, as well as an impeccable command of timing” (Bachtrack), also conducts three orchestral works, including two iconic ballet masterpieces, Debussy’s Prelude à l’après midi d’un faun, and Fauré’s Masques et bergamasques. He caps the LACO program with Le tombeau de Couperi by Ravel, who dedicated each of the work’s six movements to the memories of friends who died in World War I.



