L.A. Theatre Works Releases New Audio Drama GOLDEN SHIELD

L.A. Theatre Works has released a state-of-the-art recording of Golden Shield by Australian playwright Anchuli Felicia King. Directed by Anna Lyse Erikson and starring Seamus Dever, Fang Du, Greg Germann, Belinda Gosbee,Angela Lin, Mardy Ma, Eon Song, Josh Stamberg, Zhan Wang, Joanne Whalley andJenapher Zheng, this riveting tale of technology, international intrigue and the delicate art of translation was recorded as part of LATW’s acclaimed Relativity Series of science-themed plays.



In this tense drama, a Chinese-American lawyer leads a class action lawsuit to expose an American tech giant's involvement with the Chinese government's “Golden Shield,” the firewall used to monitor and censor what can and cannot be seen online in China. With only one of the Chinese plaintiffs willing to testify, attorney Julie Chen hires her strong-minded sister Eva to translate. But what compromises will they make in order to win? And can they put aside their past differences to speak the same language?



“This marvelous work explores the urgent and timely issues that arise when technology and personal relations collide,” says L.A. Theatre Works producing director Susan Loewenberg.



LATW’s recording of Golden Shield is available in two different versions: a sound-rich version that can be listened to anywhere, and an “Enhanced Edition,” designed for headphones-only listening to give a truly immersive experience.



L.A. Theatre Works, the world’s foremost producer of audio theater, stands apart in its approach to making great theater widely accessible and affordable, bringing recordings of plays into homes and classrooms of millions of theater lovers, teachers and students each year. The company’s catalog of nearly 600 recorded plays is the largest archive of its kind in the world. LATW’s syndicated audio theater series broadcasts weekly on public radio stations across the U.S. (locally, in Southern California, on KPFK 90.7 FM); can be downloaded wherever you get your podcasts; and can be streamed on demand at latw.org. AudioFile magazine calls L.A. Theatre Works productions “the gold standard for fine audio theater recordings.”



L.A. Theatre Works’ Relativity Series of science-themed plays is sponsored by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation.



Golden Shield is available at latw.org and at retailers and libraries everywhere.

