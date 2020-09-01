L.A. Theatre Works Announces Additional Audio Theater Offerings

Shows include A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE, BREAKING THE CODE, THE GIN GAME and more.

As we move into autumn and venues everywhere are still dark, world-class theater from L.A. Theatre Works remains just a click away.

The world's leading producer of audio theater, L.A. Theatre Works offers audiences around the globe free access to state-of-the-art recordings of both contemporary and classic plays, each performed by leading actors of stage and screen. LATW productions are aired weekly by radio stations across the U.S. and internationally. Beginning every Saturday, audiences can stream that week's broadcast online for free, along with broadcasts from previous weeks.

Finally, the L.A. Theatre Works catalog offers hundreds of additional titles for purchase at the low rate of $4.99 per digital download. To peruse the catalog, go to www.latw.org/catalog

L.A. Theatre Works stands apart in its approach to making great theater widely accessible and affordable, bringing plays into the homes and classrooms of millions of theater lovers, teachers and students each year. LATW's syndicated radio theater series broadcasts weekly on public radio stations across the U.S.; daily in China on the Radio Beijing Network; and weekly on KCRW Berlin 104,1 FM, Berlin's English language public radio station. The L.A. Theatre Works catalog of over 500 recorded plays is the largest archive of its kind in the world. The Philadelphia Inquirer calls L.A. Theatre Works "a national theatrical treasure."

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You