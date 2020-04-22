LA Philharmonic And Classical KUSC Radio Announce 2020 Broadcast Series

The Los Angeles Philharmonic and Classical KUSC continue their annual radio broadcast partnership, reaching listeners across Southern and Central California. Concerts recorded during the LA Phil's 2019/20 season feature the orchestra with an impressive roster of guest artists and conductors, and an eclectic repertoire including the world premiere of Esteban Benzecry's Piano Concerto, "Universos infinitos."

The first concert in the 2020 broadcast series will air on KUSC's SoCal Sunday Night program, the station's weekly local concert spotlight, on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at

7:00 PM, and features Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel leading the LA Phil, pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet and soprano Julia Bullock in a program of Barber, Gershwin, Previn and Copland.

Each concert in the series will be streamed for one week, on demand at the KUSC website, immediately following the broadcasts.

Additional series highlights include performances by noted soloists, including (in order of appearance): Sergio Tiempo, piano; Seong-Jin Cho, piano; Leila Josefowicz, violin; Daniil Trifonov, piano; Chen Reiss, soprano; Mihoko Fujimura, mezzo-soprano; Martin Chalifour, violin; Jarrett Ott, baritone; Sandrine Piau, soprano; Emanuel Ax, piano; and Carolin Widmann, violin, as well as the Los Angeles Master Chorale.

In addition to several concerts conducted by Dudamel, guest conductors (in order of appearance) include Susanna Mälkki (Principal Guest Conductor, Ann Ronus Chair), Michael Tilson Thomas, Zubin Mehta (Conductor Emeritus), Emmanuelle Haïm, Nathalie Stutzmann and Esa-Pekka Salonen (Conductor Laureate).

The series, hosted by KUSC's Brian Lauritzen, features interviews with soloists and orchestra members, offering unique insights and giving listeners a more in-depth perspective.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You