LA Opera Premieres New Digital Short From Composer Tyshawn Sorey and Director Nadia Hallgren

Short brings to the screen "Death," a poem by pioneering Black writer Paul Laurence Dunbar.

Feb. 10, 2021  
Beginning February 19, LA Opera presents the online world premiere of Death, a new Digital Short showcasing the music of one of the most celebrated composers of our time, Tyshawn Sorey.

The project unites Sorey, a 2017 recipient of a MacArthur Fellowship (unofficially known as the "Genius Grant"), with the Emmy-nominated filmmaker Nadia Hallgren, director of the acclaimed 2020 Michelle Obama documentary Becoming.

The new Digital Short features Sorey's newly commissioned musical setting of the short poem "Death" by Paul Laurence Dunbar (1872-1906), the most influential Black poet of his time. The piece is performed by mezzo-soprano Amanda Lynn Bottoms and pianist Howard Watkins. Sorey himself is also featured in the film, speaking about his work.

Part of the company's On Now platform of online programming, Digital Shorts are new commissions which pair gifted composers and visual artists. Digital Shorts are offered free of charge to all viewers.

Death will be streamed on LA Opera's Facebook and YouTube channel. For viewing details and additional information, visit LAOpera.org/Death.


