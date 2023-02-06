LA MONOLOGUE SONG SLAM Diversity Event & Creatives Mixer By Studio For Performing Arts LA Returns February 11

Studio for Performing Arts LA has announced the pilot season special of the highly anticipated "LA Monologue & Song Slam," a unique event that combines the power of monologues and the soul of music.

This one-of-a-kind event will be held this Saturday, February 11, 2023, and it promises to be a thrilling experience for TV and film creatives.

Created by Studio Director & Actor Walid Chaya, the "LA Monologue Song Slam" is one of the studio's diversity initiatives. The "Slam" is an opportunity for a diverse lineup of artists to showcase their talents and network with other industry professionals, at no cost to the performers.

The event will feature monologue performances from some of the most talented actors in the business, accompanied by soulful musical performances. The pilot season special will be a TV and film creative mixer, providing a platform for industry professionals to connect and exchange ideas.

A creatives mixer will follow the "Slam" in the theatre courtyard.

This event is open to all aspiring actors, musicians, and industry professionals. Tickets are available in advance for purchase online at studioforperformingarts.com and no tickets will be sold at the door.

Studio for Performing Arts LA is dedicated to promoting the performing arts and providing opportunities for artists to shine. The "LA Monologue Song Slam" along with the included Creatives Mixer promises to be an unforgettable experience and a must-attend event for anyone interested in the performing arts.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit the official website at studioforperformingarts.com. All proceeds support the studio's diversity initiative.

The Judges of the 2023 SLAM:

Talent Agent Juliana Castro, CESD Talent Agency

Casting Director Ani Avetyan, MAJOR Film & Network TV including "Major Crimes" & "The Closer"

Personal Manager Jennifer Russell, Working Talent Mgmt.

Creator/Writer George Khouri, Producer of "Black Coffee" on Will Ferrell's Funny or Die

The Cast of the 2023 SLAM:

Blayne

Michael Barnard

Amor Christensen

Theresa Croft

Matteo Della Putta

Patrice Duncan

Natalia Echeverria

Shannon Gibbs

Gwenn Hope Rodriques

Saalika Khan

Ian Mark

Paul McCrillis

Colin Munsell

Autumn Rae Shannon

Kaitlin Sanders

Monique Searls

Leandro Stephan

Vivian Tran

Nachelle Turner

Precious Ugbodu

Jerry Weil

Alexandra Werner

Caroline Wilson

This event is produced in partnership with Moonlit Wings Productions.