LA County High School For The Arts Presents 6th Annual FUTURE ARTISTS GALA Honoring v Josh Groban and Channing Dungey

Mar. 13, 2023  

LA County High School for the Arts (LACHSA), the number one arts high school in America, is hosting its 6th Annual Future Artists Gala on Saturday, March 18th, 2023, at the AVALON Hollywood, one of Hollywood's most historic landmarks, spotlighting special celebrity guests, exciting student performances, exclusive auction items from internationally renowned LACHSA artists, once-in-a-lifetime experiences, cocktails, delectable food, and much more!

The Future Artists Gala will feature world-class entertainment by some of the most talented student artists in LA County in music, theatre, cinematic arts, dance, and visual arts. LACHSA alum Corbin Bleu (High School Musical and the Tony-nominated Kiss Me Kate on Broadway) will be the host for the evening. Tony Barbieri from Jimmy Kimmel Live! will serve as live auction host. Tony, EMMY, and four-time GRAMMY-nominated LACHSA alum Josh Groban will be honored with the LACHSA Luminary Award and Warner Bros. Television Group Chairman and CEO, Channing Dungey, will be honored with the LACHSA Arts Advocate Award. This incredible evening will also feature a special performance by LACHSA alum Michael Fitzpatrick of Fitz and the Tantrums. Renowned actor, writer, and LACHSA Foundation Board Member, Melina Kanakaredes is this year's event producer. The event raises funds to directly support the tuition-free arts education and programming at LA County High School for the Arts.

Founded almost 40 years ago, LACHSA, is one of America's premiere public arts high schools for student artists whose undeniable talent and fearlessly authentic voices change the world. LACHSA is a conservatory-style incubator in dance, music, theatre, visual arts, and cinematic arts, that nurtures and mentors its students in transformational ways. LACHSA has developed some of the finest talent in the world, with graduates including Josh Groban, Corbin Bleu, Phoebe Bridgers, Clea Duvall, HAIM, Angel Blue, Jenna Elfman, Marla Sokoloff, Taran Killam, Zoey Deutch, Andrew Chappelle, Finn Wittrock, Josefina López, Robert Vargas, Kehinde Wiley, Matthew Rushing, Charm La'Donna, and many more.

Guests of this year's Future Artists Gala will enjoy handcrafted cocktails, delectable food, and specially curated art experiences throughout the AVALON Hollywood prior to the main event and performance, and a private After Party inside Bardot, the AVALON Hollywood's elegant deco lounge will conclude the evening. Additionally, there will be a live and silent auction highlighting exclusive items and once-in-a-lifetime experiences, many from renowned LACHSA alumni artists, making this exceptional event an evening of celebration to directly support the future artists and changemakers of Los Angeles County and help keep high-quality free public arts education accessible to any student with talent and a dream.

Ticket Information: The Future Artists Gala will take place on Saturday, March 18th, 2023, at the AVALON Hollywood starting at 6:30 pm. For more information, sponsorship opportunities, or to purchase tickets to the LACHSA Future Artists Gala, please visit www.lachsagala23.org. Livestream viewing will also be available.

Ranked as the #1 Arts High School in the Country by Niche.com, the LA County High School for the Arts (LACHSA) offers a specialized program combining college-preparatory academic instruction and conservatory-style training in the visual and performing arts.

Founded in 1985, the tuition-free public school is run by the Los Angeles County Office of Education on the campus of California State University, Los Angeles (CSULA). LACHSA serves 600 culturally and socioeconomically diverse teens from more than 80 school districts in the county. LACHSA students are consistently recognized as top performers in nationwide competitions such as YoungArts, the Music Center Spotlight Awards and Next Generation Jazz Festival.

LACHSA students come from every part of Los Angeles County and exemplify its wide-ranging diversity. Working with professional teaching artists to sharpen their critical thinking and strengthen their skills, LACHSA students develop the confidence to courageously share their art. They go on to attend top colleges and arts conservatory programs and establish themselves as leaders in their chosen fields of art or study. LACHSA graduates frequently attend schools such as The Julliard School, Berklee College of Music, California Institute of the Arts (CalArts), NYU Tisch School of the Arts, Rhode Island School of Design (RISD), Oberlin College and Conservatory, Yale University, School of the Art Institute of Chicago, University of Southern California, University of Michigan, and Carnegie Mellon University. Without exception, LACHSA students become the significant artists and individuals they were always meant to be.

www.lachsagala23.org




