L.A. COUNTY HOLIDAY CELEBRATION Celebrates 65 Years This December

A Los Angeles holiday tradition since 1959, the two-time Emmy award-winning L.A. County Holiday Celebration returns on Tuesday, December 24 to celebrate 65 years with a fresh look and feel to welcome a new generation of audiences.

The one-of-a-kind, free, three-hour spectacular provides Angelenos an opportunity to come together every year on Christmas Eve and experience the variety of rich, dynamic cultures that can be found throughout Los Angeles County. Audiences can choose to watch in person at The Music Center's iconic Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, from the comfort of their own homes on TV at PBS SoCal, online at pbssocal.org and on the free PBS App.

A new producing team from Milktmade and Executive Producer Lindha Narvaez will embrace the evolution of the 65th annual show with a fresh approach including new artistic genres, such as a circus act and a marionette performance. Audiences will also enjoy watching performances by dance companies, music ensembles and choral groups.

“This year's L.A. County Holiday Celebration will demonstrate the County's commitment to inclusivity and response to the interests of even more Angelenos,” said Rachel S. Moore, president and CEO of The Music Center. “The show will be exciting, building on its 65-year history, while offering new experiences that will resonate with both long-term fans and those who will enjoy it for the first time.”

A diverse line-up of 28 Los Angeles-based artists will take the stage to present their artistry and traditions. The show will include several pre-produced mini-documentaries to highlight some of the artists' unique stories.

Returning favorites include the vibrant, non-denominational Christian Fellowship Chorale; Grammy award-winner Daniel Ho with Hawaiian hula dancers Hālau Hula Keali'i o Nālani; acclaimed Latin music ensemble Gabrielito y La Verdad; L.A.'s beloved Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles; traditional Korean dance and music ensemble Kim Eung Hwa & Korean Dance Academy; all-female mariachis Las Colibrí; the delightful MUSYCA Children's Choir; award-winning Palmdale High School Choral Union and Sunday Night Singers; the electric Reverb Tap Company; Ricardo Lemvo and his band Makina Loca, blending Afro-Cuban rhythms with pan-African styles; a cappella and handbell ensemble The Citrus Singers; and Urban Voices Project, a choir comprised of men and women surviving homelessness on Skid Row.

New to the show this year are Afro Peruvian Experience, promoting the cultural diversity of Peru; soul singer-songwriter Andre Cruz; award-winning jazz vocalist Anji Tan & Friends; the college-bound dancers from Esperanza College Prep that make up Ballet Folklórico de Esperanza; dynamic, all-Queens Afro Brazilian drum ensemble Bloco Obini; the legendary Bob Baker Marionette Theater; Indian classical and Bollywood dancers Joya Kazi Entertainment; Bavarian band Ladyhosen; young aerialists from Le PeTiT CiRqUe LA; all-female independent band Mariachi Lindas Mexicanas; dance from Martha L.Z. Pamintuan & Long Beach City College; Masanga Marimba playing popular music from Africa and Latin America; the Straight Up Abilities dance team, made up of talented individuals with disabilities; powerful guitar band The String Revolution; vibrant community-based dance ministry Victory Praise Dancers; and Yaya Dance Academy, bridging Eastern and Western dance.

The 65th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration will take place on Tuesday, December 24 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Entrance to the in-person event is free; however, advance tickets are required for entrance. Tickets are general admission and are available now online at holidaycelebration.org. Doors will open at 2:30 p.m.; there will also be a standby line for anyone interested in attending, but who may not have a ticket. Entry without a reserved ticket is not guaranteed. Ticket holders arriving after 3:30 p.m. will relinquish their reserved seats and be directed to the standby line.



The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion is located at 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012. Parking is free in The Music Center parking garage.

