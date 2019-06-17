LA CAGE AUX FOLLES Approaches Opening at the Long Beach Playhouse

The Long Beach Playhouse closes its Mainstage season with the award-winning musical, La Cage Aux Folles. The show tells the story of Georges and Albin, two men who, for 20 years, have been partners in life and in a popular drag-themed nightclub. They live above the club and together have raised a son, Jean-Michel. When Jean-Michel announces he's engaged to the daughter of a right-wing politician and his conservative wife, their lives are thrown into a tailspin.

Based on a 1973 French play of the same name, in 1983 the show was adapted by Harvey Fierstein and Jerry Herman. In 1984, the production swept the Tony Awards winning best musical, best book and best score and was nominated for best choreography. Subsequent Broadway revivals have been equally well recognized with nominations and awards. In 1996, the storyline of La Cage Aux Folles inspired the movie The Birdcage with Robin Williams and Nathan Lane.

"The show is about a middle-aged couple who find themselves thrust into the politics of the right and the culture wars of gay and straight. It's amazing a play written 46 years ago could be so representative of the issues we face right now in 2019," said Sean Gray, Artistic Director for the Playhouse, who is also the show's director.

"La Cage Aux Folles is such a wonderful musical," said Madison Mooney, Playhouse Executive Director. "While Georges reluctantly agrees to masquerade as straight, Albin resolves to remain exactly who he is. The play is funny and it's wise. It proves that families come in all forms and that it's always all right to be exactly who you are."

Stephen Olear is the Musical Director for this show. He's a talented musician who has been featured in several recent shows including as a mermaid musician in Peter and the Starcatcher and the Kit Kat Club's crossdressing bandleader in Cabaret. 'Phie Mura is the show's choreographer. 'Phie's talents can be seen on the stage as an actress and a director and behind the scenes as a set painter and builder. In 2018, she served as choreographer and worked with the actors to create the incredible dance scenes in Pride and Prejudice.

The Playhouse costume shop is a blur of boas, glittery dresses and volunteers helping Costume Shop Manager & Resident Designer Christina Bayer create magnificent dresses appropriate to the draggiest of drag queens. This is Christina's fifth show with the Playhouse and she's making sure every cast member looks great.

La Cage Aux Folles has a large cast, 16 actors, singers and dancers. It is a mix of debuts and returning performers. Those making their debuts are: Christian Koshay, and Bernard-Benjamin Villa. Performers returning to the Playhouse are: Noah Wagner, Stephen Alan Carver, John Vann, Austin James, Kyra Olschewske, Rick Kopps, Amanda Webb, Nori T. Schmidt, Carole Louise Duffis, Halley Hardy, Chase Evans, Christian Jordan Skinner, Raphael Buenaventura and Arystaysha Torres-Salas.

The show opens June 29 and runs through August 3, 2019.

SPECIAL EVENTS FOR THIS PLAY:

Pay what you can Thursday June 27 - community can see this production for whatever they can afford

Two for One Preview Friday June 28 - Tickets are $10.00

Opening Night Champagne Reception with cast on June 29 - Tickets are $27.00

Friday: Adults are $20.00, Seniors $18.00, and Students $14.00

Saturday and Sunday: Adults are $24.00, Seniors $21.00, and Students $14.00.

Tickets are available at www.lbplayhouse.org, or by calling 562-494-1014, option 1.

Photo by Mike Hardy





