LA ART SHOW Returns To The Los Angeles Convention Center In 2026

The LA Art Show, Los Angeles’ largest and longest-running art fair, will return to the Los Angeles Convention Center’s West Hall in early 2026 for its 31st year.

As one of the few remaining privately owned and operated fairs of its scale, the LA Art Show continues to reflect the global, multicultural identity of its home city while spotlighting diverse artists and galleries from around the world.

Under the direction of Producer and Director Kassandra Voyagis, this year’s edition will expand its international reach and highlight the resilience of Los Angeles’ creative community.

“We are thrilled to once again unite galleries, artists, and enthusiasts from across the globe to participate in and celebrate the city’s rich cultural legacy,” said Voyagis.

Curated by Marisa Caichiolo, the fair’s acclaimed non-commercial platform DIVERSEartLA will return with a new focus on the relationship between biennials and museums, exploring their shared role in driving artistic innovation and dialogue.

Caichiolo will also curate an invitation-only Latin American Pavilion, featuring emerging artists from across the Americas and offering audiences a deeper look at new voices in contemporary art.

Provident Fine Art (Palm Beach) will make its LA Art Show debut with a solo exhibition of Sylvester Stallone’s abstract paintings. Stallone, who has painted since adolescence, has long used art as a means of personal expression and creative exploration.

Exclusively represented by Provident Fine Art, this marks his first major showcase in years, with most works available for purchase. Stallone’s artwork has previously been exhibited in retrospectives in St. Petersburg, Russia, and Nice, France.

The 2026 fair will feature over 100 exhibitors, including returning participants LICHT FELD Gallery (Switzerland), Rebecca Hossack Art Gallery (UK), Coral Contemporary Gallery (Miami), K+Y Contemporary Art (Paris), Arcadia Contemporary (New York), and Fabrik Projects (Los Angeles).

New exhibitors include Oliver Sears Gallery (Dublin)—the fair’s first from Ireland—alongside John Martin Gallery, Quantum Contemporary Art, and Pontone Gallery (UK), which will present work by Manchester-born artist Chris Rivers, known for his celestial, surreal oil paintings.

Other newcomers include Gefen Gallery (San Francisco), Steidel Contemporary (Lake Worth), and Corridor Contemporary (Tel Aviv).

The LA Art Show will be followed by its East Coast counterpart, Art Palm Beach, continuing the fair’s mission to foster international artistic exchange and cultural dialogue.

Tickets are available now at www.laartshow.com, with 15% of proceeds benefiting the American Heart Association’s Life is Why campaign.

