Kritzerland Announces Full Cast for @HOME AGAIN â€” PREMIERES AND ENCORES

The live event streams Sunday, Novmeber 8.

For the 110th Kritzerland show and the sixth online show, Kritzerland is doing Premieres and Encores - songs that have never been performed in any of the ten years of shows and a few encores of songs done in the live shows - a real potpourri of wonderful theater songs, classics from the Golden Era of pop, and a few rarities by composer/lyricists such as Stephen Sondheim, Craig Carnelia, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Richard Rodgers, Frank Loesser, Stephen Schwartz, Burton Lane, Alan Jay Lerner, Harvey Schmidt and Tom Jones, Pasek and Paul, and more.

So, join the great cast in this wonderful celebration in song. Kritzerland is produced and hosted by Bruce Kimmel, and co-produced by Doug Haverty. Musical Direction is by: Richard Allen.

Cast includes:

Daniel Thomas Bellusci - [Winner of LA's Next Great Stage Star 2017: Regional: The Fantasticks (Matt) Sierra Madre, Little Black Shadows (Daniel) South Coast Rep, Urinetown Courage Theatre]

Patrick Cassidy - [B'way: Pirates of Penzance (Frederic), 42nd Street (Julian), Annie Get Your Gun (Frank), Leader of the Pack (Jeff); Nat'l Tour: Pirates (Frederic); Off Bway: Assassins (Balladeer)]

Jason Graae - [Broadway: Grand Night For Singing, Falsettos, Stardust, Snoopy! Drama Desk Nominee; Nat'l Tour: Wicked (Wizard of Oz); movies, TV, opera; he does it all.]

Katie Johantgen - [Viral: Man in a Musical (Creator of series on TikTok, Twitter, IG, FB), Off B'way: The Office Musical Parody (Angela/Ryan/Holly), Friends Musical Parody (Phoebe); UCB: Guest.]

Kerry O'Malley - [B'way: Into the Woods (Baker's Wife), White Christmas (Betty), Billy Elliot (Mum), Annie Get Your Gun (Dolly), On a Clear Day (Sharone); TV: Shameless, Boardwalk Empire, etc.]

Hartley Powers- [Regional: A Carol Christmas (Carol), Avenue Q (Kate Monster/Lucy-the-Slut), The Man Who Came to Dinner (Maggie), Tongue of a Bird (Charlotte/US); Film: Mr. Saturday Night]

Jessica Rush - [B'way: The Tina Turner Musical (Rhonda), Dear Evan Hansen (Heidi/Cynthia standby), Summer (Joyce), Jersey Boys (longest running Lorraine), Gypsy (Louise standby)]

Sami Staitman - [Off B'way: The Green Room-A Musical (Anna Kearns); Regional: Welcome to My World (Molly) TGC-Burbank, Singing in the Rain, Cabrillo; L'il Abner LACC; TV: House of Lies]

Adrienne Stiefel - [WestEnd: 1916: The Musical (Bridie), Ol' Blue Eyes and Friends (Judy Garland); Off B'way/Regional: An American Victory, My Way, Tom Sawyer; Film: Pocahontas (Pocahontas)]

Robert Yacko - [Do I Hear a Waltz? (Renato) MTG; Addams Family (Mal) 3-D; Parade (Dorsey) Mark Taper, Company (Paul) w/ Carol Burnett, Sunday in the Park with George (George) LA Premiere]

Also featuring: Darrin Baker, Andrea Lee Davis, Sydney Demaria, Michael Gabiano, Scott Senior, Harley Walker

Facebook LIVE link:

https://www.facebook.com/KritzerlandUpstairsatVitellos

YouTube LIVE link:

https://www.youtube.com/user/haineshisway/featured?view_as=subscriber

Event is FREE. If inclined, we are suggesting donations ALS: Golden West Chapter

donate.alsagoldenwest.org

