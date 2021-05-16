Kritzerland to Present Final Online Show MAY IS BUSTING OUT ALL OVER in Two Weeks

Kritzerland will present a free concert via Facebook and YouTube, called 'May is Busting Out All Over.'

The full lineup will include Charles Busch, Marc Ginsburg, Lisa Livesay, Kerry O'Malley, Hartley Powers, Sami Staitman, Adrienne Stiefel, Walter Willison, and Robert Yacko.

The online event will take place on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 5:00 (PDT) | 8:00 (EDT)

For the 113th Kritzerland show and Kritzerland's last online show before returning to live shows in July at Feinstein's Upstairs at Vitello's, it's May Is Busting Out All Over, a potpourri show filled with fun and great songs sung by a great cast. As always, there'll be classic show and film songs, and some real rarities by the likes of Stephen Sondheim, Jones and Schmidt, Jule Styne, Henry Mancini and Johnny Mercer, Stephen Schwartz, Cole Porter, Richard Rodgers, and more. So, join Kritzerland for the merry and lusty month of May - this cast, these songs - you won't want to miss it. Kritzerland is produced and hosted by Bruce Kimmel and co-produced by Doug Haverty.

Facebook LIVE link: https://www.facebook.com/KritzerlandUpstairsatVitellos

YouTube LIVE link: https://www.youtube.com/user/haineshisway/featured?view_as=subscriber

Event is FREE. If inclined, we are suggesting donations to The Group Rep, a 501 (c) (3) non-profit, intimate theater in NoHo, California: https://thegrouprep.com/show/donations/