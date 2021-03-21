Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kritzerland Announces Virtual Concert ALL THE WEILL

The cast includes Brittney Bertier, Gregory Jbara, Judy Kaye, Maegan McConnell, Kerry O'Malley, Adrienne Stiefel, Robrert Yacko, and Mackenzie Wrap.

Mar. 21, 2021  

For the 112th Kritzerland show, it's All the Weill, a celebration of the brilliant music of Kurt Weill, along with his equally brilliant lyricists, Bertolt Brecht, Ogden Nash, Langston Hughes, Ira Gershwin, Alan Jay Lerner, and Maxwell Anderson, from such shows as Street Scene (the first show to win a Best Original Score Tony Award), Knickerbocker Holiday, One Touch of Venus, Lady in the Dark, and more.

The event takes place on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at 5:00 (PDT) and 8:00 (EDT).

Weill was a completely unique composer with his own particular musical sound and in All the Weill you get a veritable potpourri - not only his classics, but some of his rarer material, all performed by a cast that includes Brittney Bertier, Gregory Jbara, Judy Kaye, Maegan McConnell, Kerry O'Malley, Adrienne Stiefel, Robrert Yacko, and Mackenzie Wrap. You won't want to miss this very special evening. The show is free and can be seen on YouTube Live and Facebook Live. Kritzerland is produced and hosted by Bruce Kimmel and co-produced by Doug Haverty.

Facebook LIVE link: https://www.facebook.com/KritzerlandUpstairsatVitellos

YouTube LIVE link: https://www.youtube.com/user/haineshisway/featured?view_as=subscriber


