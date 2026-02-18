Kerry Fenster Named 2026 Spotlight Artist by Music for Autism

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Music for Autism has named singer-songwriter Kerry Fenster as its 2026 Spotlight Artist. Each year, Music for Autism names one Spotlight Artist-its highest artistic honor-recognizing a musician of exceptional talent who has demonstrated a deep commitment to advancing the organization's mission of providing free, accessible, interactive concerts for individuals with autism and their families. Established in 2009, the Spotlight Artist program celebrates artists whose generosity, musicianship, and dedication have played a meaningful role in expanding Music for Autism's reach across the United States.

Kerry Fenster is widely admired for his warm, expressive songwriting and soulful vocal style, crafting music that is joyful, emotionally resonant, and deeply human. Whether performing original songs or reimagining familiar favorites, Kerry brings an authenticity and openness that invites audiences into a shared musical experience-one rooted in connection, joy, and empathy. His performances with Music for Autism have consistently demonstrated a rare ability to engage audiences of all abilities, creating moments of genuine celebration and belonging.

"I am honored to have been selected as Music for Autism's 2026 Spotlight Artist," said Kerry. Over the last few years, working with Music for Autism at various schools and online has been not only a pleasure, but has also given me a renewed sense of inspiration and purpose. I couldn't be more humbled and grateful for this acknowledgement. Thank you to Music for Autism for this lovely recognition, and thank you to the Help Group and the greater community for advocating for a world full of beautiful and diverse individuals."

Throughout 2026, Music for Autism is thrilled to share Kerry Fenster's artistry with families nationwide through free, interactive in-person concerts, as well as through the organization's expanding virtual concert offerings-bringing the magic of live music to even more communities.

Audiences are invited to join Kerry Fenster for a special in-person Music for Autism concert at The Help Group in Los Angeles on April 18, 2026.

To learn more about Music for Autism's Spotlight Artist program and the remarkable artists Kerry joins, visit musicforautism.org.