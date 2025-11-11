 tracker
Keiko Agena and More to Star in BREAKING BREAD: An Improvised Family Dinner at Outside In Theatre

By: Nov. 11, 2025
Outside In Theatre will present Breaking Bread, a completely improvised theatrical experience that explores the chaos, tenderness, and humor of gathering around the family dinner table.

No script. No safety net. Just a shared meal, a set of relationships, and whatever unfolds in the moment. Each performance invites audiences into a different family's dinner, sometimes warm, sometimes awkward, sometimes deeply heartfelt. Every show is made up on the spot, ensuring no two dinners are ever the same.

This is storytelling that lives and breathes in real time: Family secrets simmer. Old wounds reopen. Joy surprises everyone. The only constant is the table, and who sits down to share it.

The event is produced and directed by Quinn Alquetz, Monica Alquetz, Matthew Pitner, and Paul Hungerford.

The cast features Keiko Agena, Monica Alquetz, Quinn Alquetz, Daniel Blinkoff, Carin Brito, Alrinthea Carter, Eric Carthen, Will Choi, Sarah Claspell, Dave Hill, Paul Hungerford, Qalil Ismail, Joseph Limbaugh, Gabi Marler, Matthew Pitner, Kari Vanegas, and Ruby Willmann.




