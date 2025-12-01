Kay Seida and Frieda Laye Bring FELIZ NAVI DIVAS: TIJUANA WONDERLAND to the Cavern Club Cabaret

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Kay Sedia and Frieda Laye, of CHICO'S ANGELS, will return to the Cavern Club Cabaret with another hilarious Holiday show! This year's show features guest players Michael Deni, Cher Ferreyra and Natalie Lander who help Kay and Frieda in their quest to resolve a bet deep in the heart of a Tijuana Wonderland!

Directed by Jim Fall, Feliz NaviDIVAS is a gift stuffed with all the music and comedy that you can fit in the basement of a Mexican Restaurant!

Feliz Navi Divas: Tijuana Wonderland runs from December 4-14 with twelve performances. Written by Oscar Quintero and Danny Casillas. Directed by Jim Fall

Kay Sedia was born in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, Kay is the youngest of 18 children and the prettiest of them all. So pretty in fact: she won the title and crown of Miss Tijuana Natural Springs Water, “The water that springs right thru you”. One of her duties as Miss Tijuana Springs was a self-guided, one-woman boat tour of the Pacific Ocean via San Diego. Thought to be dead and lost at sea, Kay emerged back into the border spotlight. It was the charity she founded, “Save the Donkeys,” which let her hometown know that she was O-Kay! She soon became romantically involved with her hunky arresting immigration officer. To prove her love to him, she joined the police academy… and failed. She then turned to high fashion modeling where she could make lots of money using her stylish good looks and charming personality. She had huge success with modeling girdles in the Penny Saver Magazine. After being spotted there, she was asked to join the crime-fighting trio Chico's Angels.

Kay Sedia also can be seen in the Netflix original show, RuPaul's “Aj and the Queen” episode COLUMBUS. Kay has made guest appearances on “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” “KTLA Morning News,” “Good Day LA.” “The Dish” and has been featured in the pages of “Entertainment Weekly,” “FrontiersLA,” “The Advocate."

FRIEDA LAYE is best known as one of CHICO'S ANGELS, but is now breaking out on her own, leaving the world of crime solving to find a life of… well, A life.