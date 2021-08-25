Kay Sedia Stars In THE TACO CHRONICLES This September

Kay Sedia, Americas top selling Tupperware Diva and star of the hit stage show Chico's Angels is back with her brand new one woman show, The Taco Chronicles which runs September 3, 4, 5,10, 11, 2021 at the Cavern Club Theater inside Castia Del Campo Restaurant located at 1920 Hyperion Ave Los Angeles, CA 90027. Tickets available at www.kaysedia.com

Kay Sedia's The Taco Chronicles is sure to be a spicier-than-ever one woman show as she takes the audience on a journey with stories, music and all her sexiness.

On a different note Kay Sedia is celebrating her 20th Anniversary as a top selling Tupperware Diva!

She is holding in-person and online Tupperware parties with her same comedy wit, product knowledge, musical sexiness making her Tupperware Fiesta an unforgettable experience.

With one or two clicks of the mouse, one can more information on booking a party or buying any fabulous Tupperware products just by visiting her website at www.kaysedia.my.tupperware.com.

Kay was born in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, Kay is the youngest of 18 children and the prettiest of them all. So pretty in fact: she won the title and crown of Miss Tijuana Natural Springs Water, "The water that springs right thru you". One of her duties as Miss Tijuana Springs was a self-guided, one-woman boat tour of the Pacific Ocean via San Diego. Thought to be dead and lost at sea, Kay emerged back into the border spotlight. It was the charity she founded, "Save the Donkeys," which let her hometown know that she was O-Kay! She soon became romantically involved with her hunky arresting immigration officer. To prove her love to him, she joined the police academy... and failed. She then turned to high fashion modeling where she could make lots of money using her stylish good looks and charming personality. She had huge success with modeling girdles in the Penny Saver Magazine.

After being spotted there she was asked to join the crime-fighting trio Chico's Angels.'

Kay Sedia also can be seen in the Netflix original show, RuPaul's "Aj and the Queen" episode COLUMBUS. Kay has made guest appearances on "The Real Housewives of Orange County," "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," "KTLA Morning News," "Good Day LA." "The Dish" and has been featured in the pages of "Entertainment Weekly," "FrontiersLA," "The Advocate."

