Kay Sedia First Live Virtual Concert This Friday

International teen model, detective and top selling Tupperware diva is holding her first ever solo concert this coming Friday, May 1, 2020 on StageIt.com. "A House of Party of Juan" will showcase Kay Sedia singing all her greatest hit.....s

This chola's musical journey will includes songs as: "I'm Kay Sedia", "Where is my Green Card", "Hopelessly Deported", "For Your Thighs Only", "Don't Be Jealous", "I Will Shave" and "Ghetto and I know it!"

Live Virtual Online concert tickets can be bought at www.kaysedia.com

Kay Sedia can be seen in the Netflix original show RuPaul's "Aj and the Queen" in the third episode "Columbus Queen".

Kay has made guest appearances on "The Real Housewives of Orange County," "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," "KTLA Morning News," "Good Day LA." "The Dish" and in the pages of "Entertainment Weekly," "Us Weekly", "FrontiersLA," "The Advocate."

Kay was born in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, Kay is the youngest of 18 children and the prettiest of them all. So pretty in fact: she won the title and crown of Miss Tijuana Natural Springs Water, "The water that springs right thru you". One of her duties as Miss Tijuana Springs was a self-guided, one-woman boat tour of the Pacific Ocean via San Diego. Thought to be dead and lost at sea, Kay emerged back into the border spotlight. It was the charity she founded, "Save the Donkeys," which let her hometown know that she was O-Kay! She soon became romantically involved with her hunky arresting immigration officer. To prove her love to him, she joined the police academy... and failed. She then turned to high fashion modeling where she could make lots of money using her stylish good looks and charming personality. She had huge success with modeling girdles in the Penny Saver Magazine. After being spotted there she was asked to join the crime-fighting trio Chico's Angels.





