KRONBORGÂ–THE HAMLET ROCK MUSICAL Launches World Tour

Confederation Centre of the Arts announces that David Carver Music has acquired the world-wide touring rights to the acclaimed Kronborg-The Hamlet Rock Musical. The masterful stage musical balances high energy vocal and dance performances and rousing power ballads with songs reaching into the darker emotions of Shakespeare's Hamlet.

This Saturday July 20, Kronborg-The Hamlet Rock Musical wraps up a successful three week run in Charlottetown, P.E.I. "We are not surprised David Carver Music has picked up this show to go on tour," says Confederation Centre CEO, Steve Bellamy. "The music is powerful and audiences have absolutely loved it during its run at The Charlottetown Festival. Confederation Centre of the Arts is thrilled that more people will be able to experience this exciting show in Canada and around the world!"

With a bright future ahead, Confederation Centre invites the public to come and celebrate this home-grown musical one last time before it prepares for audiences across the globe. The production, sponsored by SYSCO Food Services,is on stage now in the Homburg Theatre, with select dates and tickets still available. See full calendar and ticket info here. The title sponsor of The Charlottetown Festival is CIBC.

Audiences and critics alike have lauded the epic production, with extensive media attention drawn nationally from The Globe and Mail, National Post, Broadway World, the flagship CBC Radio programq, and the Canadian Press.

For over 30 years, David Carver Music (DCM) has been producing major concert tours with some of the biggest names in music, including Tom Petty, Aerosmith, Sheryl Crow, Bon Jovi, Bob Dylan, Bryan Adams, Brooks and Dunn, Bob Seger, and many more.

DCM's 2020 tour is planned to visit theatres in Canada, Australia, the U.K., and the U.S. Complete tour dates and production information for this version of the production-dubbed Hamlet: The Rock Musical--will be announced in the months ahead from DCM.

Created by Cliff Jones, Kronborg-The Hamlet Rock Musical first debuted at The Charlottetown Festival in 1974. The rock musical went on to take the nation by storm in the 1970's and later became the first Canadian musical to play on Broadway, and later Los Angeles. In 2019, Kronborg returned, reimagined and re-orchestrated by Director Mary Francis Moore and Musical Director Craig Fair.

Confederation Centre wishes to acknowledge the Department of Canadian Heritage, the Government of P.E.I., and the City of Charlottetown for their continued support.

Photo credit: The Charlottetown Festival company performing the 2019 production of Kronborg-The Hamlet Rock Musical at Confederation Centre of the Arts (Louise Vessey photo).





