KPFK's Arts In Review To Air Pre-Recorded Short Plays From Local Theater Companies

During the current pandemic, KPFK Radio's Arts in Review, Los Angeles's longest-running radio showcase on live theater and cabaret, will be airing short plays. The works are being produced by local small theaters and cabarets. The debut production will be Air Repertory Players' original adaptation of Mark Twain's The Diary of Adam and Eve, written and directed by Julio Martinez, starring James Greene (Mark Twain), Nick Rogers (Adam) and Irene Arranga (Eve).

The Diary of Adam and Eve is adapted from a series of books by Mark Twain, including Extracts from Adam's Diary and Eve's Diary, written as if by the first woman in the biblical creation story. The book may have been penned as a posthumous love-letter to Mark Twain's wife Olivia Langdon Clemens.

The late James Greene (Mark Twain), was a film, theater and television character actor, perhaps best known to television audiences for his recurring role as Councilman Fielding Milton on Parks and Recreation. A stalwart of local theater, he was a member of Interact Theatre Company, where he portrayed numerous roles, including the Stage Manager in Our Town.

Nick Rogers has performed locally at Pacific Resident Theatre (Becky's New Car, The Time of Your life), International City Theatre (When Garbo Talks) and Theatre 40 (The Little Foxes, Quatermaine's Terms).

Irene Arranga is best known for her series regular role as Mary Johnson in Welcome Back Kotter. Other credits include guest starring and recurring roles in many television shows, as well as numerous commercials. Also featured in the film, I Wanna Hold your Hand. Local stage roles include her Drama Logue-winning portrayal in The Real Queen of Hearts Ain't Even Pretty, aswell as appearances with South Coast Repertory and L.A Theatre Works.

Hosted by Julio Martinez, the program Arts in Review airs Friday, Mar 27 (2-2:30pm) on KPFK 90.7.FM, streamed live worldwide on kpfk.org. Broadcasting since 1987, Arts in Review regularly airs Fridays at 2pm, over KPFK (90.7FM), Pacifica Radio for the Greater Los Angeles area, in Santa Barbara (98.7FM) and streamed live around the world on kpfk.org. For further information contact Julio Martinez online: julima720@gmail.com.





