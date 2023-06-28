KEEPER Receives Producers Encore Performance Next Month

Loft Ensemble member, Michelle Murphy (Lost Man Found/Hulu, Greys Anatomy, Scandal) presents Keeper, her award winning solo show for a Producers Encore Performance at Hollywood Fringe Festival 2023 on July 8th at 7:30 PM.

Keeper Fringreceived a Best of Fest award at Whitefire Solofest 2023 and now wraps up a successful run at Hollywood e Festival 2023 with a Final Three TVO Award Win and a Producers Encore Performance Award! The show extends for ONE Encore Performance on Saturday, July 8th at 7:30 at The Actors Company, The Little Theatre (916 N Formosa Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046).

Get on the bus—we’re going to summer camp! During this emotional and energetic solo show, the audience is transported back to a simpler time of trust-falls, chow time, and visits to the medical tent…but some wounds are too deep for a camp nurse to heal. Michelle Murphy embodies her innocent younger self to reveal how an early rejection from a loved one left her fraught with questions of self-worth. From being hunted by the most vicious predator (other 13-year-old girls) to coping with (and without) food, Murphy shares how she broke through to discover why she is, in fact, a keeper.

Encore Performance: Saturday, July 8 at 7:30 PM Tickets are $15.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit: Click Here