KEELY AND DU Comes to the Art of Acting Studio in Hollywood in July

The Harold Clurman Laboratory Theater Company has announced a 30th anniversary production of Keely and Du by Jane Martin, directed by HCLAB associate artistic director Bryan Keith, at the Art of Acting Studio in Hollywood. Running for 12 performances only, the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Teodora Avramovic, Nike Doukas, Sara Eklund, Grace Ruble, Maurizio Russildi, Sean Spann, and Niek Versteeg. Opening is set for Wednesday, July 31, at 7:30pm, and the show will run Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30pm through Saturday, August 17.



Set in a tense and controversial world, this compelling and emotionally charged story follows the incredible journey of two women whose lives collide under extraordinary circumstances. Keely, a pregnant woman, finds herself held captive by Du, a zealous pro-life activist. As their clash of ideologies unfolds, secrets are revealed, alliances are tested, and the profound complexities of choice, autonomy, and compassion are brought to the forefront.



Set design is by Johnny Patrick Yoder, lighting design is by Raymond Jones,costume design is by Aja Morris-Smiley, sound design is by Carter Dean, and properties design is by production manager Fadhia Carmelle Marcelin. Assistant director is Michelle Bonebright-Carter, fight choreographer is Jen Albert, and graphic design is by Casey Morris. The stage manager is Mary Leveridge.



Jane Martin is the pen name of a playwright who has been active since 1981, whose real identity remains unknown. Martin's other plays include Anton in Show Business, Back Story, Beauty, Coup/Clucks, Cementville, Criminal Hearts, Flaming Guns of the Purple Sage, Vital Signs, and Talking With... Keely and Du won the 1994 American Theater Critics Association New Play Award and was a finalist for the 1994 Pulitzer Prize. Martin has been a longtime collaborator of former Actors Theatre of Louisville artistic director Jon Jory, who has directed the premieres of all of Martin's plays and serves as Martin's occasional spokesman. For this reason, Martin is often speculated to be Jory himself, or a collaboration between Jory and his wife, playwright Marcia Dixcy. Jory has refused to divulge any information about Martin other than that they are a native of Kentucky and that, “whoever writes these plays feels that they would be unable to write them” if their identity were revealed.



Bryan Keith is the associate artistic director of the Harold Clurman Laboratory Theater Company. An actor and director, he began his professional work in The Production Office for The Muny in St. Louis for executive producer Paul Blake. He co-founded and was the artistic director for a non-profit theatre company in LA from 2008–15, producing new and established works. TV and film acting credits include Agents of Shield, Shooter, The Mick, Days of Our Lives, Dedication (Cannes Film Festival), ConSINsual (Prime Video), Recognition. Selected theatre credits: Medal of Honor Rag (STL Actors Studio), Hamlet (St. Louis Shakespeare), Down the Road (LA), The Woolgatherer. Directing credits include Thom Pain (based on nothing) in the 2022 Hollywood Fringe Festival, a staged reading of Invisible by Douglas Lyons, (IAMA Theatre New Works Festival); Motherf*cker with the Hat, In the Blood, andOur Lady of 121st Street, (all at Art of Acting Studio); We Are Proud to Present... (Third Culture Theatre Company). Other directing credits: Intimate Apparel, The Play about the Baby, The Shape of Things, bash: latterday plays, A Raisin in the Sun, Jack and Jill, Two Rooms. He recently directed Dutchman for Leo Rising Theatre Co.



General admission tickets are $22. VIP tickets are available for $40, which include a reserved parking spot in the lot adjacent to the theatre, a complimentary beverage (wine/beer or non-alcoholic) and concession choice, and early seating. Purchase online at https://ci.ovationtix.com/34736 or by phone at (323) 601-5310. Thirty minutes prior to curtain, remaining seats are Pay What You Can. The Harold Clurman Laboratory Theater is located at the Art of Acting Studio, 1017 N. Orange Drive in Hollywood, 90038.

