According to Variety, Justin Arnold will lead Dogfight at the Foxhole in Los Angeles in May 2020.

From the writers of La La Land, The Greatest Showman and Dear Evan Hansen...Dogfight is a musical about three young Marines who set out for one final boys' night of debauchery, and maybe a little trouble. But, when Corporal Eddie Birdlace meets Rose, an awkward waitress whom he enlists to win a cruel bet, she rewrites the rules of the game and teaches him the power of compassion.

Paige Mobley directs Dogfight, which plays May 1-9, 2020 at the Foxhole, 6520 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028.

Dogfight premiered Off-Broadway in 2012 and starred Derek Klena, Lindsay Mendez, and Annaleigh Ashford. It was nominated for Drama Desk, Drama League, and Outer Critics Circle Awards. It won Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Musical and Outstanding Choreographer (Christopher Gattelli)





