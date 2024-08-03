Juliet Mills and Maxwell Caulfield to Star in LOVE LETTERS at Theatre Forty

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Juliet Mills and Maxwell Caulfield will star in LOVE LETTERS, the classic romance by A.R. Gurney, at Theatre Forty in Beverly Hills on August 24 at 2pm. The performance will be directed by Jules Aaron. Admission is $40. Reservations at (310) 364-0535 and the link below.

Sometimes it takes a lifetime to spell out love. In Love Letters, we meet Melissa Gardner and Andrew Makepeace Ladd III, two childhood friends who share a lifetime of correspondence, beginning with birthday party thank-you notes and summer camp postcards and ending in one last heartfelt goodbye. Join Juliet Mills and Maxwell Caulfield for this funny and poignant portrait of love and friendship. Called an "exquisite jewel of a play" by Time magazine, Love Letters is a profound theatrical exploration of the powerful, and sometimes painful, connection of love.

A.R. Gurney (1930-2017) is the playwright. The author of 61 plays was inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame in 2004. His shows for Broadway include Love Letters, Sylvia, Sweet Sue and The Golden Age. Love Letters debuted on Broadway in 1989.

Juliet Mills stars as Melissa. A member of a celebrated show business family, she is a star of stage, screen and television. She was nominated for a Tony Award for Five Finger Exercise, won the Emmy Award for QB VII, was nominated for the Emmy for her roles in Nanny and the Professor and Passions and was nominated for a Golden Globe for her work in Avanti!, a movie in which she starred opposite Jack Lemmon and was directed by Billy Wilder. Last year, she appeared in Embryo, a sequel to her 1974 hit movie Beyond the Door.

Maxwell Caulfield stars as Andy. He appeared on Broadway in An Inspector Calls and Chicago, and married Juliet Mills after appearing with her in a production of The Elephant Man. Caulfield first came to the nationwide attention of American audiences as the star of the film Grease 2 and on television as Miles on Dynasty and The Colbys. He starred on British TV in Casualty and Emmerdale. He recently appeared on American TV in American Horror Story: Double Feature and in Pam and Tommy.

Jules Aaron directs. Jules is one of Los Angeles' most honored directors, the recipient of over thirty awards for his work directing over 250 stage and television productions. His recent directing credits for Theatre 40 include Fifteen Men in a Smoke-Filled Room, 26 Pebbles, Mr. Pim Passes By, Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Jersey Lily, Separate Tables, A Shred of Evidence, Rod Serling's Patterns and the West Coast Premiere of The Consul, the Tramp and America's Sweetheart.

Love Letters is a story of a love that never went away. If you haven't experienced Love Letters before, prepare to fall in love, too.

Proceeds from this event support the continuing activities of Theatre 40, a non-profit organization. Theatre 40 is Beverly Hills' professional theatre company.

Theatre Forty is located at 241 S, Moreno Drive, in the Mary Levin Cutler Theatre, Beverly Hills, CA 90212. The venue is on the campus of Beverly Hills High School. Free parking is available in the parking lot beneath the theatre. To access parking, enter through the driveway at the intersection of Durant and Moreno Drives.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL