Jim Meskimen Brings JIMPRESSIONS To The Garry Marshall Theatre

Garry Marshall Theatre (GMT) continues to celebrate the 50th anniversary of “Happy Days” in 2024 with a one-night-only special event starring Jim Meskimen, son of Marion Ross, a.k.a. Mrs. Cunningham. Meskimen is known around the world for his impeccable impressions of some of the most famous voices in history. His one-man show Jimpressions is set to take over the Garry Marshall Theatre stage for one night only on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024 at 8pm.

Jim Meskimen's connection to Garry Marshall began in 1972, when his real life mom, actress Marion Ross, was cast as Marion Cunningham in the iconic television show “Happy Days.” As an actor himself, Meskimen first worked with Marshall at age 17—when he was featured in the iconic “Jump the Shark” episode of “Happy Days.” Meskimen went on to work with Garry again in two of Marshall's films, including a favorite of Marshall's, The Other Sister.

Meskimen has been a professional actor/impressionist for over 35 years. His 'voices' have been heard in animation (“Family Guy,” “Phineas & Ferb” and “Marvel Avengers Assemble”), talk shows (Jimmy Kimmel, Bill Maher, Jay Leno and David Letterman), and on scripted TV (“For All Mankind,” “Mom,” “The Big Bang Theory” and “Night Court”).

GMT's presentation of Jimpressions will showcase special stories of Meskimen's early years being raised by the real Mrs. C, his days on set with Ron Howard on his films The Grinch and Apollo 13, a moving homage to Robin Williams, and original songs in a parade of celebrity voices. Meskimen also loves to interact with his audience onstage in an exciting, improvised game of "Movie Line Trivia!"

Improvisational, musical and absolutely hilarious, the mind-boggling, quick-changing personas of Jimpressions is a brilliant glimpse into so many of our treasured voices in entertainment and beyond, all performed by the man the Australian Today Show called “the world's best impressionist.”

Tickets are now on sale at garrymarshalltheatre.org or by calling 818-955-8101. In-person box office hours are Tuesday-Friday 12-4 p.m. and two hours prior to show times.

ABOUT THE NONPROFIT Garry Marshall THEATRE

Garry Marshall Theatre is a nonprofit organization at the crossroads of Burbank and Toluca Lake, actively working to enrich the greater Los Angeles community by producing live arts experiences, cultivating artists, and introducing the next generation to the power of live storytelling and entertainment. The theatre was founded in 1995 as the Falcon Theatre by legendary television and film writer/director Garry Marshall. Following Marshall's death in 2016, the theatre was renamed in his honor and is fully sustained through donor support. The critically acclaimed and Ovation Award-winning theatre is located at 4252 West Riverside Drive, Burbank, CA 91505. More information is available at GarryMarshallTheatre.org.

