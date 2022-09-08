Jenifer Lewis, RuPaul, Lily Tomlin & More to Celebrate the Legacy of Allee Willis at NIGHT OF WONDERS

Allee-centric fabulousness is coming to Valentine in downtown Los Angeles on September 21, 2022, at the inaugural one-of-a-kind Willis Wonderland Foundation "Night of Wonders." The event will launch the newly formed 501(3)c, which supports the education and advancement of songwriters and multimedia artists, notably those in underserved communities, who will perpetuate the legacy and extraordinary creative vision of Grammy/Tony/Emmy/Webby winning/nominated Hall of Fame songwriter, Allee Willis. The event host committee includes Emmy Award-winner RuPaul, legendary actress Lily Tomlin, comedian Luenell, actor Paul Reubens (Pee-Wee Herman), and actress/singer Jenifer Lewis.

With a passion for mentoring diverse songwriters and multimedia artists, Willis wanted to ensure a future for them, especially because of the persistent decline in funding for the arts. After her sudden death on Christmas Eve 2019, her longtime partner Prudence Fenton created the foundation to preserve Willis' legacy by continuing to support her passions. The foundation will offer mentorships, seminars, lectures and podcasts, as well as Artist-in-Residence programs at Willis Wonderland, Allee's home in North Hollywood purchased from her first "Boogie Wonderland" royalty check. The 1937 Art Deco Streamline Moderne house holds one of the world's largest collections of pop-culture kitsch memorabilia.

The evening, on "the 21st night of September," a line from one of Allee's biggest hit songs "September," will include a live auction of some of Willis' most notable collectibles including collectibles from Willis Wonderland and exclusive memorabilia and art. Guests will also be treated to a fashion parade of pieces from Willis' trailblazing collection, which will be modeled by some surprise famous faces, as well as a Sing-A-Long of some of Willis' award-winning tunes. Cocktails, food, a DJ and other surprise interactive performers and games will round out the Night of Wonders.

"I'm thrilled to celebrate the legacy of renaissance woman, Allee Willis. Through her music, her foundation, and her legendary friendships, she will continue to inspire others for generations to come," said RuPaul.

To purchase tickets, please visit www.williswonderland.org. All proceeds from the event will go towards the Willis Wonderland Foundation.