Jazz Ensemble FOUR FRESHMEN Comes to Pepperdine University

The harmonic jazz ensemble the Four Freshmen brings their big band sound to Pepperdine University in Malibu on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 2 p.m. Singing with a blend that is uniquely their own, the Four Freshmen have enamored listeners world-wide for years, while gaining recognition as one of the most influential vocal groups of all time. Their tight-knit sound inspired the Beach Boys' Brian Wilson, the Mamas & The Papas, Frankie Valli, and the Manhattan Transfer.

The group formed in 1948 when four college freshmen crafted a unique style of vocal harmony that soon caught the ear of the great bandleader Stan Kenton. Kenton was responsible for bringing the Freshmen to Capitol Records, where they would eventually record 23 albums, thrusting them into the national spotlight. The Freshmen have recorded over 75 albums, 70 top selling singles, and have received six GRAMMY nominations. The four have toured constantly since their inception, continuing to perform to sold out audiences around the globe.

The integrity of the sound created by the original guys has been meticulously maintained. While paying tribute to such classic Freshmen favorites as "Day By Day" and "Blue World," the current group also continues to bring new arrangements to their live shows and recordings. In concert the Freshmen shine on brand new arrangements of "Come Fly with Me" and "I Ain't Got Nobody." Within their show you will also hear the body swaying "Summer Samba." One can't forget the toe tapping "Route 66." As four amazing musical talents, the quartet's youth, vitality, and talent adds a modern twist of elegance to a time-honored sound. The Four Freshmen are Great Gentlemen of Song and True Masters of Harmony.

Tickets, priced starting at $25 for adults and $10 for full-time Pepperdine students, are available now by calling (310) 506-4522 or by clicking here. More information about the Four Freshmen, click here.