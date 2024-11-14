Jason Alexander to Join BOB BARTH'S ONE NIGHT STAND to Discuss FIDDLER & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bob Barth's ONE NIGHT STAND will return tonight with an extraordinary mix of film, TV, theatre, comedy, and music, guaranteed to keep listeners entertained from coast to coast. This week, the highlight of the show is a deep dive into the spectacular new production of Fiddler On The Roof, featuring Jason Alexander as the iconic Tevye. Taking place at the La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, this reimagined staging of the beloved musical promises to deliver a powerful, heartwarming performance that captures the essence of tradition and family.

The evening kicks off with a preview of The Day of the Jackal, the new political thriller on Peacock starring Eddie Redmayne. A reimagining of the classic spy tale, it's packed with suspense, intrigue, and unexpected twists. Next, we explore Landman, the latest must-watch TV series from Taylor Sheridan. With Billy Bob Thornton in the lead role, this Paramount+ drama dives deep into the high-stakes world of the oil industry.

From there, we shift gears to celebrate the life of one of music's most creative minds with The World According to Allee Willis. Known for her work on hits like "September" and "Boogie Wonderland," this documentary is a fitting tribute to Willis's extraordinary legacy. We follow it up with Chasing Chasing Amy, a documentary revisiting the impact of Kevin Smith's 1997 indie classic, exploring its cultural significance and enduring legacy.

For those craving comedy, we present It Came From Inside The Groundlings, featuring the latest sketches from LA's iconic improv troupe.

And if that's not enough, we end the evening with an electrifying double bill at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood. Get ready for unforgettable performances from The Psychedelic Furs and The Jesus & Mary Chain. It's a can't-miss event filled with iconic hits and the ultimate blend of post-punk and alternative rock.

Tune in tonight from 7pm-11pm PT / 10pm-2am ET for a jam-packed show on Bob Barth's ONE NIGHT STAND. Whether you're a fan of thrilling new TV dramas, classic theatre, indie film documentaries, or music, this episode has something for everyone!

Comments