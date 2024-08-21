Jaime Barcelon To Perform Live at The Gardenia This October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jaime Barcelon- Live at The Gardenia comes to The Gardenia Restaurant and Lounge for two shows on Sunday October 20 and Saturday October 26:

After debuting his sold-out Los Angeles concert debut last year entitled “The Heart of the Matter,” actor and vocalist Jaime Barcelon returns to the renowned Gardenia Restaurant and Lounge for a series of shows this October. He reunites with music director Gerald White with a brand-new repertoire of favorite classics, but with a twist. A versatile singer, Jaime is performing a fresh take of arrangements by all-time favorites like Stevie Wonder, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Johnny Mercer, Stephen Sondheim, Barbra Streisand, and John Mayer. The songs programmed for this concert are close and personal to Jaime's heart and there's something everyone can enjoy.

Jaime began his musical journey as an original member of The Ryan Cayabyab Singers (RCS) and was part of their Awit Award winning album under Sony Records Philippines. He released “Timeless”- an homage to traditional melodic pop of the 70's and 80's- on all streaming platforms.

Jaime was a quarterfinalist in The American Traditions Vocal Competition in Savannah, Georgia (winners include Julie Benko “Funny Girl”, Michael Maliakel “Aladdin” and Nicole Zuraitis, 2024 Grammy winner for Best Jazz Vocal Album).

In Los Angeles, Jaime has performed in both musical and concert galas for the nation's first professional Asian American theater organization, East West Players. Jaime has acted in numerous network television shows. Some favorites include: Criminal Minds, 9-1-1, Mom and American Auto.

For reservations: call (323) 467-7444 or (818) 383-6832.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL