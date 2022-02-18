Jackie Beat And Sherry Vine Will Bring 'Dirty Thirty!' To Catalina Jazz Club In March

Chris Isaacson Presents has announced a one-night-only appearance by international drag darlings Jackie Beat and Sherry Vine celebrating 30 years of filth and friendship in their new show Dirty Thirty! on Thursday, March 10, at 8:30pm at Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood.



International drag darlings Jackie Beat (Last Comic Standing, Wigstock: The Movie) and Sherry Vine (YouTube sensation and star of She's Living for This) present their singular brand of singing and insult slinging - these two bold and brassy, ballsy and bitchy bosom buddies have been doing this since the 1980s and it's time to celebrate!



Doors open at 6pm for cocktail and dinner service (minimums apply). Admission is $30-$35 with VIP seating available (includes post-show meet and greet). Showtime is 8:30pm. Proof of covid vaccination will be required for entry and masks are required while moving about the club. No one under 18 admitted. Tickets may be obtained online at www.ticketweb.com or www.catalinajazzclub.com by calling (866) 468-3399. Catalina Jazz Club is located at 6725 Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, 90028.