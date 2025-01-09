JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Comes to Berkeley Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Berkeley Playhouse will continue its 2024/25 Season with the musical Jesus Christ Superstar, performing February 21 to March 30, 2025. Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Lyrics by Tim Rice. Directed by Kimberly Dooley, Music Directed by Michael Patrick Wiles, Choreographed by Kevin Gruwell.

Andrew Lloyd Webber's thrilling rock opera is told entirely through song and explores the relationships and struggles between key biblical figures—Judas, Mary Magdalene, Jesus Christ, his disciples, and followers—while recounting the final days of Jesus' life.

Jesus Christ Superstar invites audiences on a contemplative and thought-provoking journey into the heart of power struggles, profound longing, and the complexities of human emotion. As it unravels themes of betrayal, love, and existential questioning, the show ignites deep reflections on the choices that shape our destinies.

This iconic theatrical experience challenges its viewers to confront the most fundamental and timeless questions of faith, morality, and power—where passion, music, and history collide with striking modern relevance. It’s a powerful exploration of humanity at its core that is not to be missed.

