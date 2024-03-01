JERSEY BOYS, THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Set for La Mirada Theatre Spring Lineup

La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts has revealed its spring lineup! Beginning with exceptional concerts and shows from talent as diverse as MANDY PATINKIN, FRANKIE AVALON, and TERRY FATOR. Then, get ready to enjoy a variety of musical events from the wildly popular CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE as they present BILLY JOEL and U2, as well as tributes to MICHAEL BUBLÉ, THE CARPENTERS, and JOURNEY! Swing out to the PRESERVATION HALL JAZZ BAND, and tap your toes to the timeless songs of THE GLENN MILLER ORCHESTRA! We start to heat things up this Summer by celebrating the immortal songs of George M. Cohan, with the very special event, BORN ON THE FOURTH OF JULY, and there is so much more! Enjoy all of these amazing experiences by arriving early to enjoy a drink and a snack at our beautiful new outside patio café! This Spring, there is no better time to bring your family and your friends to at the historic La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts!

MANDY PATINKIN – BEING ALIVE

Friday, March 1, 2024 – 8 pm

$55 - $115



Before he was an Emmy-winning TV star, Mandy Patinkin was a Tony-winning Broadway legend. Mandy Patinkin in Concert: BEING ALIVE, presents the acclaimed actor/singer/storyteller in his most electrifying role - concert performer. “Mandy Patinkin is in the business of showstopping,” raves The New Yorker, and that’s exactly what he does in this powerful, passionate evening of song. BEING ALIVE is a collection of many of Mandy’s favorite Broadway and classic American tunes. From Irving Berlin to Stephen Sondheim, from Cole Porter to Harry Chapin, Mr. Patinkin takes you on a dazzling musical journey you’ll never forget.



SO NOW YOU KNOW

Saturday, March 2, 2024 – 2 pm

$15 - $20



So Now You Know brings together members of the La Mirada community to tell their personal stories of individual discovery in words and movement. These true tales of love, life, childhood, and family are entertaining, uplifting and often hilarious. Artistic Director Janet Roston and Storytelling Coach Ryan Bergmann of Mixed eMotion Theatrix workshopped with this special group of teens and seniors from our community to create this unique performance with, and for, La Mirada. A special, one-of-a-kind show you’ll find touching … and unifying.



THE FOUR JOKERS

Saturday, March 2, 2024 – 8 pm

$15 - $42



Join us for a hilarious night of clean comedy the whole family can enjoy! The Four Jokers show will feature these award-winning comedians: Pete Barbutti - the comedy pianist voted Las Vegas Entertainer of the Year, who has had more appearances on “The Tonight Show” than any other comedian, Jay Johnson - Tony award-winning comedy ventriloquist and TV star, Mark Schiff - the stand-up comedian currently touring with Jerry Seinfeld; and Scott Wood - the creator and star of the upcoming sitcom "My Life in Punchlines."

GLENN MILLER ORCHESTRA

Sunday, March 3, 2024 – 2 pm

$26 - $71



The world-famous Glenn Miller Orchestra returns to La Mirada Theatre! The most popular and sought-after big band in the world today, with its unique jazz sound, they are considered to be one of the greatest bands of all time. The present Glenn Miller Orchestra was formed in 1956 and has been touring worldwide ever since. Don’t miss a swingin’ afternoon of live music, featuring favorites like “In the Mood” and “Moonlight Serenade.”



DINOSAUR WORLD LIVE

Saturday, March 9, 2024 – 2 pm

$17 - $48



Dare to experience the dangers and delights of Dinosaur World Live in this roarsome interactive show for the whole family. Join our intrepid explorer across uncharted territories to discover a pre-historic world of astonishing (and remarkably life-like) dinosaurs. Meet a host of impressive creatures, including every child's favorite flesh-eating giant, the Tyrannosaurus Rex! Don’t miss this entertaining and mind-expanding Jurassic adventure, live on stage.



PRESERVATION HALL JAZZ BAND

Sunday, March 10, 2024 – 2 pm

$19 - $68



The Preservation Hall Jazz Band has carried forward the torch of New Orleans music for more than 60 years. The musicians play not just jazz classics, but also original music in the same tradition. New Orleans has always been a place where sounds and cultures from around the world converge and mingle. In keeping with that spirit, the band has shared stages with everyone from Stevie Wonder to the Grateful Dead. Experience the “joie de vivre” that is Preservation Hall Jazz Band!



MUSIC OF THE KNIGHTS

Friday, March 15, 2024 – 8 pm

$25 - $105



Commemorating the majestic musical masterpieces of Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sir Elton John, and Sir Paul McCartney. Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sir Elton John, and Sir Paul McCartney, each knighted by the Queen of England, are three of the world’s most successful songwriters. From Broadway to the top of the pop charts, these musical geniuses each created an incredible individual musical legacy. Music of the Knights honors their lasting musical influence. Performed by a cast of New York's top Broadway/cabaret vocalists, the evening features beloved songs, including “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Memory,” “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” “Don’t Cry for Me, Argentina,” “Circle of Life,” “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” “Your Song,” “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me,” “Yesterday,” "Hey Jude,” and many more.

This show features the magnificent Kelli Rabke, the Narrator in our recent production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat!

FRANKIE AVALON

Sunday, March 17, 2024 – 2 pm

$25 - $120



Get ready for an afternoon of timeless tunes as the legendary crooner takes the stage. From "Venus" and “Why,” to "Beauty School Dropout," Avalon’s hits will transport you back in time. Frankie Avalon went from being a “Teen Idol” to being one of the busiest performers in the country, with a career spans three generations of music, television, and motion pictures. Don’t miss this unforgettable concert!



JETHRO TULL’S MARTIN BARRE -

A BRIEF HISTORY OF TULL

Friday, March 22, 2024 – 8 pm

$25 - $75



At the center of Jethro Tull’s unique sound is guitarist Martin Barre, renowned for his formidable mastery of historic riffs, power chords, and soaring melodic solos. Martin Barre celebrates the musical journey of Jethro Tull throughout the decades. A Brief History of Tull features a special visual presentation which, together with the music, highlights 50 years of Jethro Tull. Martin and his band will play songs from legendary albums such as Thick as a Brick, Aqualung, Stand Up,Songs from the Wood, and many more!

TERRY FATOR: ON THE ROAD AGAIN

Saturday, March 23, 2024 – 8 pm

$38 - $135



Legendary “America’s Got Talent” winner Terry Fator and his cast of America’s favorite puppets returns to La Mirada with a new version of his Las Vegas show! Terry Fator: On the Road Againfeatures comedy, favorite songs, hilarious musical parodies, and Terry’s unique ventriloquism skills, that have made him a must-see Las Vegas headliner for the past 16 years. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience for anyone who loves comedy, music, and classic variety with a modern twist.



TEA FOR THREE:

LADY BIRD, PAT, & BETTY

by Eric H. Weinberger and Elaine Bromka

Sunday, March 24, 2024 – 2 pm

$15 - $37



Particularly pertinent in an era of heightened politics, Tea for Three humanizes the political scene with a story both whimsical and deeply moving - a behind-the-scenes look at three first ladies; Lady Bird Johnson, Pat Nixon, and Betty Ford. Emmy Award-winning actress Elaine Bromka stars in this heartwarming tale of a remarkable trio in a most unusual job!



DON’T STOP BELIEVIN’

Friday, March 29, 2024 – 8 pm

$17 - $50



DSB’s high-energy stage production and exceptionally accurate recreations of Journey classics have made them the #1 Journey legacy concert experience in the world. DSB have captured the lush and signature sound of renowned vocalist Steve Perry and Journey in their prime. Complete with a band of world-class musicians, DSB remains true to Journey’s musical legacy and delivers the definitive concert experience that will keep you believin’!



FEELIN’ GOOD: THE ULTIMATE MICHAEL BUBLÉ EXPERIENCE

Friday, April 5, 2024 – 8 pm

$29 - $46



Feelin’ Good: The Ultimate Michael Bublé Experience is by far the finest Michael Bublé tribute in the United States! Backed by a 17-piece orchestra, Anthony Bernasconi perfectly emulates the velvet-voiced crooner in a high-energy, interactive show that is sure to delight Bublé fans of all ages. Enjoy favorite renditions from the Great American Songbook in classic Bublé style as well as a selection of Michael’s greatest original hits!



FLAMENCO VIVO PRESENTS FRONTERAS

Saturday, April 6, 2024 – 8 pm

$26 - $75



Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana, one of America’s leading flamenco companies, presents Fronteras, a new work choreographed by two of flamenco’s most exciting artists: José Maldonado and Karen Lugo - with an original score by Jose Luis de la Paz that will be performed live. Hailed by The New York Times as “an uncommonly deft balancing of the individual and the group in flamenco, and solid entertainment to boot.” Fronteras asks: “What is stronger - what unites us or what separates us?” Despite the barriers we encounter from the moment we enter this world, it is our natural drive to push beyond these obstacles and seek deeper relationships - and like life itself, flamenco does not understand nor accept such boundaries but supersedes them.



CLOSE TO YOU

Sunday, April 7, 2024 – 2 pm

$19 - $52



Considered one of the best vocalists of all time, Karen Carpenter captured the attention of a generation with the surprisingly deep material of her unabashedly catchy pop music. Singer Lisa Rock has compiled a moving tribute to the music and life of Carpenter, and brings it to the stage with her 6-piece band. Dedicated to re-creating the true sound of The Carpenters, Rock and her band showcase some of the most memorable songs of the 70s including “We’ve Only Just Begun,” “Rainy Days and Mondays,” and of course “Close to You.”



JERSEY BOYS

Friday, April 19 – Sunday, May 12, 2024

$24 - $105



With phenomenal music, memorable characters, and great storytelling, JERSEY BOYS follows the fascinating evolution of four blue-collar kids who became one of the greatest successes in pop-music history. Winner of Best Musical at both the Tony Awards® and Olivier Awards®, JERSEY BOYS takes you behind the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to discover the secret of a 40-year friendship as the foursome work their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom. Audiences will be thrilled with electrifying performances of chart-topping hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “Dawn,” and “My Eyes Adored You,” which brought The Four Seasons the highest honor: induction into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame.



CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE performs

U2’S THE JOSHUA TREE

Thursday, May 16, 2024 – 8 pm

$21 - $85



Classic Albums Live has earned their reputation by performing rock music’s most influential albums live on stage - note for note, cut for cut. They return to La Mirada to perform U2's breakout album, The Joshua Tree, which includes massive hits such as "With or Without You,""Where the Streets Have No Name," "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For," and more. And after that, they will play a second set full of U2's greatest hits!



CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE performs

BILLY JOEL’S THE STRANGER

Friday, May 17, 2024 – 8 pm

$21 - $85



Classic Albums Live performs Billy Joel's critically acclaimed 5th studio album, The Stranger, in its entirety. Released in 1977, the album features the iconic songs “Just the Way You Are,” “Only the Good Die Young,” "She's Always a Woman," "Movin' Out," and more. Then, stick around for a second set filled with more of Billy Joel's greatest hits!



Disney’s THE LITTLE MERMAID

Friday, May 31 – Sunday, June 23, 2024

$22 - $109



In a magical kingdom beneath the sea, the beautiful young mermaid Ariel longs to leave her ocean home to live in the world above.Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories and the classic animated film, Disney’s THE LITTLE MERMAID is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. With music by eight-time Academy® Award winner Alan Menken, this perfect for the whole family, fishy-fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs including “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl,” and “Part of Your World.”



THE BOY BAND PROJECT

Friday, May 24, 2024 – 8 pm

$15 - $45



The Boy Band Project transports you back to a time when the boy band phenomenon dominated pop culture! Delivered with their own special mix of handsomeness, tongue-in-cheek humor, and Broadway talent, this award-winning group has been seen all over the world re-imagining the sound of NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, 98 Degrees, One Direction, and more of your favorite boy bands. This musical thrill-fest features performers from Broadway’s Wicked, Hairspray, Mamma Mia, The Book of Mormon, and Rock of Ages.



MEN ARE FROM MARS -

WOMEN ARE FROM VENUS LIVE!

Friday, June 28, 2024 – 8 pm

$15 - $46



The Off-Broadway hit comedy Men Are From Mars - Women Are From Venus LIVE! is a one-man fusion of theater and stand-up and a light-hearted theatrical comedy based on the New York Times #1 best-selling book of the last decade by John Gray. Moving swiftly through a series of vignettes, the show covers everything from dating and marriage to the bedroom. This hysterical show will have couples elbowing each other all evening as they see themselves on stage. Sexy and fast paced, this show is definitely for adults, but will leave audiences laughing and giggling like little kids!



BORN ON THE 4TH OF JULY!

THE BROADWAY MUSIC OF GEORGE M. COHAN

Sunday, June 30, 2024 – 8 pm

$12 - $34



Tap along with patriotic pride to Mr. Broadway’s flag-waving classics including “Yankee Doodle Dandy” and “You're a Grand Old Flag” - plus “Give My Regards to Broadway,” and many more. Theatrical world premieres of unheard Cohan songs, plus pre- and post-show concerts, and a freeCD included! Our 2019 George M. Cohan Celebration was a sell-out, so don’t wait!



NEIL BERG’S 50 YEARS OF

ROCK-N-ROLL: PART 3

Saturday, July 27, 2024 – 2 pm & 8 pm

$29 - $125



Back by popular demand with an all-new show! From the birth of rock & roll in the 1940s to the glory years of the 50s, 60s, and 70s, and all the way through the 80s, composer/lyricist Neil Berg pays tribute to the fascinating stories and groundbreaking music of everyone’s favorite genre. With a cast of Broadway headliners and rock & roll icons, this star-studded show pays tribute to five decades of legends, from Chuck Berry and Elvis Presley to The Who, Aerosmith, Springsteen, Journey, and more.



How to Purchase Tickets

All events will perform at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts. Tickets can be purchased at La Mirada Theatre’s website, lamiradatheatre.com, or by visiting the La Mirada Theatre Box Office, or call the La Mirada Theatre Box Office at (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310. Some group, student and children discounts available. Ticket prices subject to change.



The Box Office is open Monday through Friday 11:00 am until 5:30 pm; Saturdays and Sundays 12 noon until 4 pm and closed on non-performance Sundays. On performance days, the Box Office will remain open until one half hour after curtain.

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS is located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in La Mirada, near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue where the 91 and 5 freeways meet. Parking is free.



