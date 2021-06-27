J. Paul Getty Museum, Aziz Gallerie and The Jean Deleage Art Gallery Present Art Exhibitions Of John Simmons

Three prominent Los Angeles Art Galleries, The J. Paul Getty Museum, Aziz Gallery and The Jean Deleage Art Gallery at CASA 0101 Theater will simultaneously present three separate art exhibitions featuring the photography of two time Emmy Award-winning Cinematographer, Photographer and Artist, John Simmons, ASC.

The three exhibits include: In Focus : PROTEST at the J. Paul Getty Museum, 1200 Getty Center Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90049, June 29 - October 10, 2021; CHRONICLES OF OUR CULTURE at Aziz Gallerie in Leimert Park Village, 3343 West 43rd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90008 through July 18, 2021; and CAPTURING BEAUTY: THE ARTWORK AND PHOTOGRAPHY OF John Simmons at The Jean Deleage Gallery at CASA 0101 Theater in Boyle Heights, 2102 East First Street, Los Angeles, CA 90033, through August 31, 2021.

John Simmons , ASC said, "I began my career at the age of 15 as a photographer for the oldest African American owned newspaper, The Chicago Daily Defender. Then, I segued into work as a Cinematographer, which has been my mainstay for many years. I'm glad to see photographs I took back in my teens are still relevant today."

"I have been fortunate from my earliest days," Simmons continued "that my career has been mentored and shaped by many, including film directors, Carlton Moss and Ousman Sembène, regarded as the father of African Cinema, as well as by photographer, Robert "Bobby" Sengstacke, who introduced me to street photography. And now, today, I am honored by the fact that the J. Paul Getty Museum is acquiring some of my photos for their permanent collection."

The four photographs the Getty is acquiring, include: 'The Fan,' Los Angeles, CA, 2017; 'Love on the Bus,' Chicago, IL, 1967; 'Unite or Perish,' Chicago, IL, 1969; and 'Fight Like A Girl,' Los Angeles, CA, 2018, the later two of which are in the current Getty Museum, exhibit. John Simmons also donated a photograph titled, 'Observatory,' Los Angeles, CA, 2017 for their permanent collection.

Simmons continued, "Aside from my art exhibits, I am hopeful my gigs as a Cinematographer for the reboot of "iCarly" and "Family Reunion" will be picked up for new seasons. I begin shootingAnd who knows, perhaps there might be some work on other additional television and film projects in the mix, down the road."