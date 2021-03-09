Irvine Barclay Theatre Presents a Livestreamed Concert From David Benoit Trio

David Benoit Trio is presented by Virtual Events @theBarclay on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 7pm PST/10pm EST.

In this joyous livestream concert, David Benoit plays perennial favorites and pays special tribute to his jazz piano heroes.

For three decades, the Grammy-nominated pianist/composer/arranger David Benoit has reigned supreme as one the founding fathers of contemporary jazz.

Born in Bakersfield, California, David grew up in Los Angeles and was bitten by the jazz bug after watching a Charlie Brown special on television and listening to the music of Vince Guaraldi in 1965. Benoit's album, It's A David Benoit Christmas, featuring the music of Vince Guaraldi and other holiday favorites, was released last year.

With over 35 recordings as a leader under his belt, Benoit's other noteworthy albums include The Steinway Sessions (2017), featuring some of Benoit's most well-known tunes as well as the world premiere recording of his "Etudes for the Contemporary Pianist"; 2 In Love (2015), his first album with a vocalist; Conversation (2012); Benoit recorded with Russ Freeman on the album, The Benoit/Freeman Project (1994), and on the follow-up collaboration, 2 (2004), which was released on Peak Records; Orchestral Stories (2005), which featured his first piano concerto, "The Centaur and the Sphinx," and a symphonic work, "Kobe"; Here's to You, Charlie Brown: Fifty Great Years (2000); Letter to Evan (1992), his tribute to another piano influence, Bill Evans. Freedom at Midnight (1987),Waiting for Spring (1989), and Shadows (1991), all topping Billboard's Contemporary Jazz Charts at #5, #1, and #2, respectively.

Benoit has received three Grammy nominations in the categories of Best Contemporary Jazz Performance for "Every Step of the Way" (1989), Best Large Ensemble Performance for GRP All-Star Big Band (1996), and Best Instrumental Composition for "Dad's Room," the latter from the album Professional Dreamer (2000). In 2010, he received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Smooth Jazz Awards.

Benoit has worked with an impressive potpourri of musicians including the Rippingtons, Emily Remler, Alphonse Mouzon, Dave Koz, Faith Hill, David Sanborn, Cece Winans, and Brian McKnight. His musical selections have been featured on The Weather Channel, and his version of Vince Guaraldi's "Cast Your Fate to the Wind" is included on compilation The Weather Channel Presents: Smooth Jazz 11 (2008). His film scores include The Stars Fell on Henrietta (1995), produced by Clint Eastwood, and The Christmas Tree, produced by Sally Field, which was voted Best Score of 1996 by Film Score Monthly.

Benoit currently hosts a morning radio show on KKJZ 88.1 FM in Long Beach, CA.