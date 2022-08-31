Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Interview: THE SECRET WORLD of Carolyn Hennesy Never Stops With ARCHY & MEHITABEL

Carolyn Hennesy takes on the co-title role of Mehitabel in Dan Gilvezan’s The Secret World of Archy & Mehitabel opening September 10.

Aug. 31, 2022  

The always working Carolyn Hennesy has finally found some time to mount the L.A. boards again. Carolyn takes on the co-title role of Mehitabel in Dan Gilvezan's The Secret World of Archy & Mehitabel opening September 10, 2022 at the Whitefire Theatre. Moosie Drier directs the cast of Bill Chott, Richard Horvitz, Kelly Stable, the playwright himself and Carolyn.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Carolyn!

The last time I got to experience your incredible acting chops on stage was in September 2017 on the Garry Marshall stage when you transformed into Maria Callas in Terrence McNally's Callas. What's taken you so long to remount the Los Angeles theatrical boards? Too many TV and film commitments? Has there not been any theatrical products that piqued your interest?

Truth be told, I have been far too busy with television and film work for the past several years to even entertain the idea of committing to another stage play. This is, of course, fortunate for me on a certain level, but there's nothing like sharpening one's skills in front of a live audience.

What about this production attracted you to participate in?

Moosie Drier directing was a huge draw; I'd worked with Moosie before and it was a creative blast. Dan Gilvezan's play and the fact that Dan was playing a title role was also too tempting to resist; Dan has always been one of the funniest yet profound folks I've known. The role of Mehitabel is veritable banquet for any actress, and I'm so thankful they thought of me. And I just love the Whitefire.

Have you worked with any of The Secret World of Archy & Mehitabel's cast or creatives before?

Only Moosie Drier.

Were you familiar with the writings of Don Marquis dating back to 1916 before this project?

I was not, but you'd best believe I will be now.

You're an author of The Secret Life of Damian Spinelli featuring the characters of General Hospital, as well as a series of children's books based on your character Pandora. Can you draw any similarities/comparisons between your books and Don Marquis columns? Themes? Target audiences?

Not really. Perhaps only that they, like most good writing, have many things to say about the universal qualities of human condition.

If you were to submit Mehitabel on an online adoption site, what qualities of hers would you list?

Gorgeous if a bit worn, will be supremely loyal if you feed her regularly, enjoys a good potted grouse and a jewel encrusted collar, ignore the aloof nature and scratch behind the ears at regular intervals for best results and... most important... keep toms at a distance if you want to ever see her again.

What feline flaws would you omit?

What flaws?

In an alternate universe, under what circumstance and in what venue would some of the characters you've inhabited (Archy & Mehitabel's Mehitabel, General Hospital's Diane Miller, and Maria Callas) come together? A rock concert? A sales at Barney's? A happy hour in a popular dive? A pet store?

Diane would be called in to represent Maria in a lawsuit where she threw a prop (but heavy) inkwell at the head (and hit it) of a tenor who was constantly singing flat in a production of "Tosca" and, Mehitabel was called in as an expert witness to demonstrate just how awful his singing actually was.

I've run into you at various charity events. 2016, and (you were named an American Humane Association celebrity ambassador.) Any one charity you're most passionate about?

One, no. American Humane and my L.A. Zoo are the ones on this continent that have my utmost attention. Lek Chailert's Elephant Nature Park in Thailand has my heart overseas.

From your years of discipline experience on General Hospital learning your pages upon pages of dialogue, what script memorizing tips would you give an acting newbie?

Don't become frustrated if you can't memorize anything quickly to start; no one without a photographic memory can. It's a muscle that takes a long, long time to strengthen. And even the vets have trouble at times. Go easy on yourself.

I've seen your trapeze expertise at years ago at Tippi Hedren's Shambala Reserve. Do you still periodically don your leotard and fly through the air?

I never stopped!

Did your aunt Barbara Rush ever give you any acting or career advice?

Her advice was scant and not solicited as it was never the best nor pertinent for my generation.

What's in the near future for Carolyn Hennesy?

Two features: Wineville and Echo Base. More GH. Some travel and a whole lot of trapeze!

Thank you again, Carolyn! I look forward to seeing you work your magic on stage again.

For tickets to the live performances of The Secret World of Archy & Mehitabel through October 15, 222, click on the button below:





