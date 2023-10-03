Interview: Lana Gordon's Happy to be Returning to HADESTOWN

The North American tour of Hadestown returns to the Ahmanson Theatre for a limited 16 performances starting October 3, 2023. Rachel Chavkin directs the cast of Amaya Braganza, Lana Gordon, Will Mann, Matthew Patrick Quinn, J. Antonio Rodriguez, Marla Louissaint, Lizzie Markson, Hannah Schreer, Sevon Askew, Ian Coulter-Buford, KC Dela Cruz, Jamal Lee Harris, Courtney Lauster, Colin LeMoine, Daniel Tracht, Cecilia Trippiedi and Racquel Williams. The newest member of the North American tour, Lana reprises her role of Persephone beginning with this Los Angeles engagement.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Lana!

Was stepping back into Persephone as comfortable as a favorite slipper?

Returning back is even more comfortable than that, the role of Persephone is like coming home! Having the opportunity to perform with Hadestown again means the world to me in many ways. From the moment I first played the role, I felt so connected to her.

What qualities of Persephone did you immediately relate to?

Persephone is an extremely strong, confident, and powerful woman. She knows what she wants and excepts nothing less. She has been through many life experiences and hardships, and I can relate to those in so many ways. These qualities are one’s that she holds true to her, as I have during my life’s journey.

What character traits of hers did you have to ‘work at’ to authentically portray her?

I surprisingly felt very comfortable and connected to her from the beginning. I never felt like I had to “work” at how to play her in an authentic way. Once performing the role of Persephone, I was completely at ease, and the more time I spend performing it on stage, the more I find I am one with her.

In an alternate universe, under what circumstances and in what venue would the characters you’ve portrayed (West Side Story’s Anita, The Lion King’s Shenzi, Hair’s Dionne, Chicago’s Velma Kelly and Persephone) interact? At a swap meet? In line for the DMV? Attending a charity luncheon?

Ironically, as diverse as those characters are, I can say with absolute confidence that all of them would be at a yoga retreat at an exotic destination like BALI. All of them have this special aura and Zen nature to them.

What do you remember of the first night you debuted on Broadway in The Lion King in 1997?

I remember everything about that night. I don’t think you really forget your first opening night on Broadway. I will say that one thing that stands out the most and continues to be a special moment from that night is standing behind Elton John during the curtain call. It was such a magical and surreal moment. Also, seeing in the paper the next day my Cheetah face poking through just enhanced that feeling and appreciation for being part of such a wonderful show.

Thank you again, Lana! I look forward to experiencing your Persephone.

