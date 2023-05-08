Interview: Josh Welsh on BRING THE NOISE: IF THESE WALLS COULD SING at The Wallis

Josh Welsh, President of Film Independent, directly oversees all Film Independent programming, including Bring The Noise: If These Walls Could Sing at The Wallis on May 18. The evening is planned as a celebration of renowned photographer and filmmaker Mary McCartney's film, If These Walls Could Sing about the many music industry artists who recorded inside Abbey Road Studios in London, which is now streaming on Disney+. The evening at The Wallis will include a live orchestral performance of songs recorded at Abbey Road Studios conducted by Mark Graham, and a Q&A with Mary McCartney moderated by Academy-Award winning filmmaker Morgan Neville.

I decided to speak with Josh Welsh (pictured) on what he found out about the history of Abbey Road Studios, working with Mary McCartney on the project, who will be part of the event's Q&A, and how the songs were selected for the event.

Thank you for taking the time to speak with me about the upcoming event, Josh. First of all, please tell me about your role at Film Independent and reasons to create the Bring the Noise event.

I'm the President of Film Independent, the non-profit organization that supports independent storytellers and their audiences. We began the Bring the Noise program several years ago as a way to celebrate the creative nexus of film and music, with a program that combines conversation, film clips, and live musical performance. We're also hugely committed to building the audience for great documentary and non-fiction storytelling, so celebrating this film is something we are beyond happy to do.

Have you personally visited Abbey Road Studios?

Not yet, but I hope to soon! But I feel like I've been there, based on the incredible music I've listened to over the years that was recorded there. Even as a little kid I was aware of Abbey Road as a studio, but now I don't think children are aware of recording studios and how important they are in the creation of styles of music. The fact that I knew about Abbey Road as a magical and important place says a lot about its place in the culture.

Inside Abbey Road Studios

What new historical information did you learn about the studio during Mary McCartney's film, If These Walls Could Sing?

I'm embarrassed to admit this, but before watching Mary's film, my primary knowledge of Abbey Road was tied to the Beatles, and I suspect that's true for a lot of people.

The Beatles walking across the street in front of Abbey Road Studios

The great thing about the film is how it blows the lid off that idea by showing all the incredible performers who recorded there, including Kate Bush, the Gallagher brothers, Pink Floyd, and John Williams, as well as all of the amazing film scores recorded there. I really learned reasons why the studio is legendary in ways I didn't appreciate before watching the film.

Will Mary McCartney's film If These Walls Could Sing be screened that evening? Or is it only available for streaming on Disney+?

We're not screening the film, which is only available on Disney+. But we will play clips from it, along with live musical performances of some of the music that was recorded at Abbey Road, and feature a conversation with director Mary McCartney.

Please tell me a bit more about her film and how it inspired the Bring the Noise event.

Mary McCartney (pictured) guides us through nine decades to see and experience the creative magic that makes Abbey Road the most famous and longest-running studio in the world. From classical to pop, film scores to hip-hop, Disney Original Documentary's If These Walls Could Sing explores the breadth, diversity and ingenuity of Abbey Road Studios. Intimate interviews by Mary McCartney reveal how leading artists, producers, composers, and the dedicated engineers and staff of Abbey Road all found their musical language and community there, while vivid archive footage and session tapes give exclusive access to these famously private studios. Featured interviews include Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Elton John, Roger Waters, Liam Gallagher, John Williams, Celeste, and Sheku Kanneh-Mason, among others.

How was it decided which songs from the history of Abbey Road Studios would be presented at The Wallis, conducted by Mark Graham? (pictured)

It was hard to choose from such an incredibly rich legacy, but I think we've come up with a truly remarkable and wide-ranging selection of musical pieces with which to surprise our audience.

Will you and/or Mary McCartney be part of the evening's Q&A session?

Mary will be there in person for a conversation with filmmaker Morgan Neville (pictured).

How was it decided to have him lead the Q&A for the event?

Morgan is a longtime friend of Film Independent, not to mention one of the most acclaimed documentary filmmakers of the day. He is well known, of course, for his films focused on music, like Twenty Feet from Stardom, The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and the Silk Road Ensemble, as well as the series Song Exploder and Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson. And the fact that he's currently working on a film about Paul McCartney also made his conducting the Q&A with his daughter Mary feel like a great fit. More than anything, though, we chose Morgan because he loves to talk with people and he is one of the best 'interviewers' I know - by which I mean someone who brings intelligence, warmth, and curiosity to conversations with all kinds of people.

Is there anything else you would like readers to know about Bring The Noise: If These Walls Could Sing at The Wallis?

If you're able to be in Los Angeles on May 18, I strongly urge you to come! This will be a fantastic evening of film, music, and smart conversation about one of the most important musical legacies of the 20th and 21st centuries.

Bring The Noise: If These Walls Could Sing tickets for Thursday, May 18 at 7:30pm are $35/person for Wallis Subscribers and Film Independent Members. Proof of Subscriber/Members status is required to reserve tickets at this price, limit two tickets per order; or $45/person for the general public. Reserve online at Click Here. For inquiries regarding accessibility, or to request an accommodation, please contact tickets@thewallis.org or call 310.746.4000. This event takes place in the Bram Goldsmith Theater at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, located at 9590 Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills, CA 90210