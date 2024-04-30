Interview: Laurie Grant on Broadway Bound: Songs & Scenes from Tony Award-Winning Musicals

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



ArtsUP! LA is presenting Broadway Bound: Songs & Scenes from Tony Award-Winning Musicals, a new jukebox musical created and directed by Laurie Grant, featuring Rex & Friends, all extraordinary musicians with different disabilities and perfect pitch. Rex & Friends will take you on a fantastic trip of a young man hearing Broadway music for the first time, featuring songs and scenes from acclaimed musicals that you know and love. The show opens May 3rd and runs through May 18th at The Blue Door in Culver City, CA.

I decided to speak with Laurie about the creation and history of Rex & Friends, her experience working with people with disabilities, what motivated her to create this new jukebox musical, and the format for the show.

Thanks so much, Laurie, for taking time to speak with me about the upcoming jukebox musical performed by Rex & Friends. First, tell me about your music education and career.

I was a student of Music and Music Business at UCLA, and a graduate of The Grove School of Music with a degree in Jazz and Theory. I have co- written, produced, and licensed works for a multitude of independent artists and for music placement in film and television. These include songs for Dawson’s Creek, Law & Order, and My Name is Earl. I am also the co-founder and former CEO of LPJ Entertainment LLC, and former Director of Music Marketing and Licensing for Performing Arts Studio West (PASW), as well music educator at PASW where I worked with adults with Autism and other disabilities. The combination of my expertise in music production, songwriting and publishing, along with my solid academic and professional background in music composition and arrangement, plus my experience working with people with various disabilities, led me to create and direct Rex & Friends.

Why is the group called Rex & Friends?

The group is named in honor of Rex Lewis-Clack, who was born blind and then diagnosed with autism as a toddler. At age 7, Rex was labeled a musical genius (piano) when musicologists became astounded by his ability to play back complex piano pieces he had heard only once.

Considered a prodigious musical savant, Rex ranks as one of less than 50 people throughout history to combine blindness, intellectual disability, and prodigious musical ability.

Rex’s mother, Cathleen Lewis, along with Matt Wolf, wanted to develop a program where Rex could participate with other gifted musicians with disabilities to highlight their talent and have a place for camaraderie. Rex & Friends was born thanks to the two of them, and Rex is the main accompanist for the group.

Rex & Friends provides support and training in musical abilities and performance opportunities for individuals in Southern California who are blind or autistic. Both disabilities tend to isolate, and the program is geared to help bridge this isolation, bringing these musicians together and providing ongoing professional support and guidance. Participants develop musical repertoire in an environment that is sure to grow friendships, self-esteem, and skill while rehearsing and ultimately performing in front of live audiences. More info at https://www.artsupla.org/rex-and-friends.html

How long has Rex & Friends been performing together with you?

I have been working with Rex & Friends since its inception in 2013 as the group’s Program Manager, show and musical director.

Do you have a few favorite memories from their past shows?

We have done so many wonderful shows! Some with cover tunes from the 1980’s inspired Romeo Rocks the 80’s, to the classical feeling of The Braille Legacy. A few of our shows have featured original music; Lost in the Light is one that comes to mind since I wrote the songs for Rex & Friends to perform. We have performed most of our past shows with the amazing actors from Theatre of the Blind, another ArtsUp! LA program.

Under my direction, Rex & Friends has done some amazing music videos, including one for the MAA-Media Access Awards, their 2021 show. That one is titled GO. All our videos are on our webpage on the ArtsUp! site at https://www.artsupla.org/rex-and-friends.html

Has it been difficult to train those with stage fright or shyness to be able to perform in front of an audience?

These musicians and singers are experienced, consummate performers! They have some difficulties to overcome, like memorization and showing emotions; but everyone in Rex & Friends loves to perform; no stage fright here!

Broadway Bound: Songs & Scenes from Tony Award-Winning Musicals centers around a young man hearing Broadway music for the first time, which changes his life forever. As the show’s creator, is it based on your own personal experience discovering Broadway musicals?

It is! My sisters and I were fortunate enough to have been brought up with a Dad who was an accomplished musician, and who loved musicals more than anything! And with the songs & scenes we are performing in this show, I was able to introduce some new music to the group, along with all the challenges that Broadway Musicals provide.

Rex & Friends (Rex Lewis-Clack, Patrick Storey, August McAdoo, Alan Davis, Olena Calderon, Cecilia Mallon, and Devin Weitz) with actors in Broadway Bound including Aiden Calderon who plays the boy at the center of the jukebox musical.

Who plays the boy at the center of the story?

One of our actors, Aiden Calderon. Aiden is working alongside his mom, Olena, in our show. Olena provides Aiden with a lot of the information about Broadway musicals in their scenes together.

Is there a storyline that plays out during the show? Or do we just follow along as the boy experiences more shows and songs on Broadway?

The story is simply that this mother and son are watching the Tony Awards together (for Aiden’s first time), and we follow along as Aiden falls in love with the music, dialogue, and intrigue of these amazing shows.

Do the musicians (Rex Lewis-Clack, Patrick Storey, August McAdoo, Alan Davis, Olena Calderon, Cecilia Mallon, and Devin Weitz who also serves as the co-musical director and choreographer) take on different roles for each song? Are there costume changes? Projections?

They absolutely take on different roles for the different shows we present, with props utilized more than costumes. Yaro Calderon, Olena’s eldest son, is our prop master and on stage facilitating their use during the entire show. There are also projections during the entire show, as well as voice overs.

Tell me more about your assistant director Devin Weitz.

Devin Weitz (pictured) is an LA Native and 2020 graduate from the Frost School of Music at the University of Miami, where he studied Film Scoring and Songwriting. He has extensive experience as a musical director, from working at Puttin’ on Productions in Manhattan Beach to his current work as a Lead Director at Kids on Stage in Santa Monica, to other roles through the years. In addition, Devin is a theater composer himself, currently working on two different musicals, one for stage and one for the screen. In 2020, he was accepted into the Johnny Mercer Project for outstanding work in musical theater writing.

Adept at multiple playing styles, Devin is a skilled pianist who is an excellent sight-reader and does accompaniment work as well as vocal coaching. Finally, Devin is a proud member of the Autistic community himself, and had told me it’s been an absolute dream getting to work with the incredibly talented and loving Rex & Friends family.

Where did you meet Devin and have you worked with him before?

Devin is my nephew, and I have watched him grow up and become an outstanding musical director in his own right, as well as a musician, singer, and composer.

Why did you decide to perform the musical at The Blue Door? Is it specially equipped for people with disabilities?

Yes, it is! It is also our “home” where we rehearse and perform our shows. The Blue Door is under the umbrella of ArtsUP LA.

Do you hold talkbacks after each performance? If so, what do audiences share about their experience seeing Rex & Friends perform for the first time?

We do hold talkbacks, and the newer members of the audience are always amazed at the level of skill and talent in this incredible group. And they never cease to amaze me with their willingness to learn more!

What’s coming up after this event for Rex & Friends? How about for you?

We are going to do a Holiday Show along with other members of the ArtsUP LA Community. We have always wanted to do a Holiday show, so that’s next, later this year at The Blue Door.

Is there anything else you would like to share about yourself, Rex & Friends, or Broadway Bound?

Here are some words from our opening to Broadway Bound: Songs and Scenes from Tony-Award Winning Musicals which describes what audiences will be seeing:

“Good evening, theater lovers, dreamers, and stars-in-the-making! Welcome to a night where the lights shine brighter, the melodies soar higher, and the stories unfold like never before. I am your host, your guide, your conductor through this symphony of song and dance, this tapestry of dreams and emotions. Tonight, we embark on a journey through the heart and soul of Broadway, where every note carries a story, every step a journey, and every performance an unforgettable memory."

"From the iconic classics that have stood the test of time to the daring new productions that push the boundaries of imagination, tonight we celebrate the magic, the passion, and the sheer brilliance of Broadway musicals. So, sit back, relax, and let the enchantment of the stage sweep you off your feet. And who knows? By the end of the night, you just might find yourself singing along, tapping your toes, and falling in love with Broadway all over again."

I hope that has inspired many of you to come see the show and support these amazing performers with disabilities!

Performances of the new jukebox musical Broadway Bound: Songs & Scenes from Tony Award-Winning Musicals take place at ArtsUP! LA’s theater, The Blue Door, located at 9617 Venice Blvd. Culver City, 90232, running May 3-18, 2024 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm. Single tickets are priced at $20 and available at The Blue Door’s box office or online at https://www.bluedoorculver.com/

ArtsUP! LA is a nonprofit theater and arts program serving people with disabilities, military veterans, and opportunity youth. They remove barriers to participation and provide unlimited possibilities for artistic expression, building diverse artists and audiences who are changing how the arts are presented and experienced. https://www.artsupla.org/

