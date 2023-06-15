Interview: Dorothy McKim & David Korins Joyously Creating IMMERSIVE DISNEY ANIMATION in the Lighthouse ArtSpace Los Angeles

Immersive Disney Animation (from the combined creative minds of Lighthouse Immersive Studios and Walt Disney Animation Studios) makes its Los Angeles premiere June 23, 2023 at the Lighthouse ArtSpace Los Angeles (the former Amoeba Records building). This all-encompassing sensory feast of Disney animation – classics and new - will take you into the inner workings of these popular films. I had the opportunity to chat with two of Immersive Disney Animation’s creative team - Special Projects Producer Dorothy McKim who is spearheading the project for Disney Animation, and Lighthouse Immersive’s Global Creative Director David Korins who created the preshow lobby installations.

Thank you both for taking the time for this interview!

Los Angeles will be the 14th North American city to premiere Immersive Disney Animation. Did either of you attend its world premiere in Toronto last December?

Dorothy: We were both in Toronto for the world premiere. It was quite the production! We always try to kick off Immersive Disney Animation openings with a lot of fanfare and celebration. Watching people experience this show for the first time is an experience in itself. Lots of wide eyes and smiling faces, and David's contributions to the pre-show experiences were so popular. It was a tremendous opening, and it has been great to see similar reactions across the country.

Has there been a specific attraction that most audiences have been gravitating to?

David: The Art of Character installation seems to be one of the most popular, where guests can try their hand at drawing some of Disney Animation's classic characters. We see children and adults alike look surprised when they realize that they too can create a character from nothing. But, of course, the projections themselves are the heart of the show, celebrating the tremendous talent of Disney Animation's decades of beautiful work.

With some many iconic Disney images and characters available, how did you narrow it down to the projections that you ended up featuring?

Dorothy: We feature quite a lot of characters and worlds in this experience. 46 Disney Animation films are included in total. The selection process was less about narrowing it down and more about capturing the full extent of the magic and wonder of Disney Animation across the decades.

How long does it take for the show installation?

David: Approximately four weeks for existing venues. It takes longer when we are opening the show in a venue that hasn't staged a Lighthouse Immersive production yet. Our production teams need to map the projection to every venue. Some have unique architectural elements that take longer to map. Every gallery is different.

How much time would your typical Disney fan spend taking in Immersive Disney Animation?

Dorothy: About an hour and a half in total. There is time before the actual show to explore the wonderful scenic installations David has created to explain what goes into the creation of our films.

David, this is not your first immersive production. How would you compare the challenges of Immersive Disney Animation to that of the Immersive Van Gogh you also creative directed?

David: I often say that I feel like my job is that of a storyteller more so than a designer. First and foremost, I consider what I want to accomplish emotionally with each piece I create. So, I had different objectives with Immersive Disney Animation and Immersive Van Gogh. Disney Animation is all about wonder, joy and excitement, while Van Gogh's work is more melancholy at times, joyous at other times, but also tranquil. My design work on each show reflects these differences.

Dorothy, you began your association with Disney Animation Studios in 1984 working your way up to your current position as special projects producer for Disney Animation. Is there a particular aspect of your job that really gets you going?

Dorothy: Seeing our hard work come to fruition, and watching audiences' reactions to what we've created, nothing beats that. And Immersive Disney Animation takes that feeling to a whole new level because audiences aren't just observing the work on a screen in front of them. The experience surrounds them and immerses them, so to speak. There is an added layer of wonder.

David, you have worked on over 25 Broadway shows, as well as the Academy Awards, numerous other television shows and creative directed such concerts artists as varied as Lady Gaga and Andrea Bocelli. Which avenue do you prefer working your magic in? Broadway, TV, concerts or immersive exhibits?

David: In a way, these categories are starting to overlap with each other, and that is an exciting environment to work in. Hamilton was filmed and put onto streaming services. Concerts are being aired on TV. And I am working on a particularly exciting project that is turning the historic Broadway Theatre in New York City into an immersive night club for a production of "Here Lies Love." We're removing all the seats from the orchestra and building a massive structure of steel lined with thousands of feet of neon lighting and hundreds of feet of projection surfaces. Lighting, video and performances are going to surround the audience during the show, creating an immersive environment similar to those featured in Lighthouse Immersive's galleries.

Dorothy, in your limited down time, you moonlight as an ice-skating coach and choreographer. Disney On Ice must be a personal favorite of your many projects that you oversee, yes?

Dorothy: Absolutely. I oversee all live entertainment outside of the parks, which includes Disney on Ice. It's a pleasantly coincidental overlap between my producing work and my personal interests.

Thank you again to you both! I look forward to experiencing this innovative form of Disney magic.

