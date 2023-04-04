Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Interview: Conchita Belisle Newman Talks MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG At The Fable Theatre Company

The Fable Theatre Company’s inaugural production Merrily We Roll Along is currently running at the Whitefire Theatre through April 30th

Apr. 04, 2023  

Interview: Conchita Belisle Newman Talks MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG At The Fable Theatre Company

The Fable Company's inaugural production Merrily We Roll Along is currently running at the Whitefire Theatre through April 30, 2023. I got the chance to pepper Conchita Belisle Newman, the creative force behind The Fable Company, with some queries on her company and Merrily.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Conchita!

Soooo, what made you choose Merrily We Roll Along as The Fable Theatre's inaugural production?

I discovered Merrily in my senior directing class at The Boston Conservatory. My classmate did a version of it for his senior project, and I fell in love! It has been a dream of mine to do the show ever since.

Are all the actors in Merrily part of The Fable Company? Or did you audition freelancers?

The Fable Theatre isn't a member company, so, all of the other actors are freelancers. I was so lucky that all of these incredibly talented people submitted for this show! We actually had over 900 submissions!!

How did you land at Whitefire for this production of Merrily?

Interview: Conchita Belisle Newman Talks MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG At The Fable Theatre Company Because The Fable doesn't have its own theatre space, I was searching the area for a place to rent for this show. I had been familiar with the Whitefire from years of passing by on Ventura Blvd. and decided to reach out. After meeting with Bryan Rasmussen, the owner, it felt like the right place for this production. I liked the intimacy of the space and the support of Bryan and the rest of his staff and crew. They've been such a wonderful part of this whole process.

For those not Sondheim aficionados, what would your three-line pitch for Merrily be?

Merrily is a truly relatable show asking, "How did you get to be here?" Through one man's life we see the choices and mistakes that are made, but that don't have to define the future. Ultimately, I think it is a show about hope and knowing there is always another choice, another road, even when life looks its bleakest.

Had you seen other productions of Merrily before?

Interview: Conchita Belisle Newman Talks MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG At The Fable Theatre Company I saw a lovely production at the Colony Theatre in 2018. I've also seen the filmed London version by Maria Friedman who is currently doing the Broadway revival. I'm excited to say I'll be going to New York to see that one in October!

If you were to submit your character Mary Flynn on a dating site, what qualities of hers would you include?

Loyal. Devoted. Acerbic wit. (That last one is my favorite!)

What flaws would you definitely omit?

She has a bit of a drinking problem, is kinda clingy and overly emotional.

What's your favorite song you sing in Merrily?

Interview: Conchita Belisle Newman Talks MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG At The Fable Theatre Company My favorite song in the show to sing, and just in general, is 'Opening Doors.' It's incredibly fun with typewriters and telephones and tricky lyrics and crazy Sondheim timing. It's challenging, so well-crafted and just a really brilliant song.

What initially spurred you onto creating The Fable Theatre?

I wanted to create a theatre company that allowed me to create the kind of theater I wanted to see. I also wanted a creative outlet to direct and perform in shows that I love.

How many artists does The Fable Company consist of?

The Fable Theatre at this time is just me! I am collaborating with and hiring other incredible artists who share my vision and I hope in the future to expand.

You're executive producer, director, as well as acting in Merrily. What did you want to be growing up?

Interview: Conchita Belisle Newman Talks MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG At The Fable Theatre Company I wanted to be a musical theatre performer, of course, but I also had aspirations to work with animals, which I did! I'm actually also an exotic animal trainer. I've worked with big cats, dolphins, sea lions, bears and lots of other incredible animals. I currently own alpacas and work with wolf hybrid rescue and rehabilitation and have a passion for wolf advocacy.

What gives you greater gratification: Receiving your own applause onstage at curtain? Or basking in your directed cast's adulation from in front of the house?

I am definitely more gratified hearing the audience cheer for this amazing cast. I am so proud of this wonderful work we've all created together. It truly is a collaborative effort and would not be the show that it is without all of the incredible artists both on and off the stage. I am one small piece of this big, beautiful puzzle!

What shows do you have planned for The Fable Company?

My goal, at this time, is to produce at least two shows a year. I have several shows that I'm currently considering but have yet to settle on one. I can say that whatever I choose to do next I intend to continue to bring unique, character driven, artistic productions to the Los Angeles area.

Interview: Conchita Belisle Newman Talks MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG At The Fable Theatre Company What's in the near future for Conchita Belisle Newman?

In the near future, I'll be volunteering at The Los Angeles County High School for the Arts where my daughter, Paige, who choreographed and costumed Merrily, will be participating in the dance department's Spring Dance Concert. I'll be traveling to Greece in June and then spending July in Oregon while Paige participates in a prestigious dance intensive. Finally, in August I'll turn my attention back to The Fable Theatre as I begin planning for our next production.

Thank you again, Conchita! I look forward to meeting your Mary Flynn.

For tickets to the live performances of Merrily We Roll Along through April 30, 2023; click on the button below:



Theatre 360 Presents THE TEMPEST At Sierra Madre Playhouse Photo
Theatre 360 Presents THE TEMPEST At Sierra Madre Playhouse
Join Theatre 360's talented teens as they set sail for Shakespeare's enchanted island! This production is the result of a collaborative process between the students, 360 teaching artist and dramaturg Melissa Booey, and director Elyse Mirto.
More Than 100 Writers from 27 Countries to be Featured in PEN Americas 18th Annual World V Photo
More Than 100 Writers from 27 Countries to be Featured in PEN America's 18th Annual World Voices Festival
On May 10-13, PEN America will present the 18th annual World Voices Festival, its largest gathering to date of literary stars, visionaries, and great thinkers from around the globe.
Stephen Schwartz Helmed ASCAP Musical Theatre Workshop Now Accepting Submissions Photo
Stephen Schwartz Helmed ASCAP Musical Theatre Workshop Now Accepting Submissions
Aspiring musical theatre composers have the chance of a lifetime to workshop their new musical with iconic composer/lyricist Stephen Schwartz at the upcoming 2023 ASCAP Foundation/Universal Theatrical Group Musical Theatre Workshop.
The Barbara Morrison Performing Arts Center Presents a Tribute to Barbara Morrison - Featu Photo
The Barbara Morrison Performing Arts Center Presents a Tribute to Barbara Morrison - Featuring Women of Jazz
​The United Nations declared International Jazz Day in 2011 “to highlight jazz and its diplomatic role of uniting people from all corners of the globe.” Every year, it is commemorated on April 30th, and people celebrate around the world. 

From This Author - Gil Kaan

      Gil Kaan, a former Managing Editor of the now-defunct Genre magazine, has had the privilege of photographing and interviewing some major divas of film, television, and stage in... (read more about this author)


Interview: 1776's Shawna Hamic On Touring & Working With Her Idol StingInterview: 1776's Shawna Hamic On Touring & Working With Her Idol Sting
April 3, 2023

The Center Theatre Group presents the Los Angeles premiere of the Tony Award-winning 1776 opening April 12, 2023 at the Ahmanson (with a preview April 11th). Diane Paulus and Jeffrey L. Page co-direct the cast of 27.
Interview: David Rambo's CONFESSION On His Re-Introduction of HENRY JEKYLL, M.D.Interview: David Rambo's CONFESSION On His Re-Introduction of HENRY JEKYLL, M.D.
March 31, 2023

Next up at L.A. Theatre Works, The Confession of Henry Jekyll, M.D., David Rambo’s adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic horror novel, “Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” playing April 14th through April 16th. Anna Lyse Erikson directs Seamus Dever in the titular role. David managed to squeeze out some time between his many, many producing/ writing gigs to answer a few of my queries.
Interview: Fight Choreographer Jen Albert Absolutely Up For The BATTLESONG OF BOUDICAInterview: Fight Choreographer Jen Albert Absolutely Up For The BATTLESONG OF BOUDICA
March 27, 2023

Originally premiering at last year’s Hollywood Fringe, The School of Night reprises their award-winning production of Battlesong of Boudica April 9, 2023 at The Hudson Backstage. Co-founder and writer Christopher William Johnson directs the cast of Jen Albert, Daniel Adomian, Tom Block, Colin A Borden, Payton Cella, Sara Gorsky, Brad C. Light, Chloe Madriaga, Christopher Neiman, Tristan Rewald, Lacey  Rosewall, Lucy  Schmidt, Allegra  Rodriguez Shivers, Jack TenBarge, Jesse James Thomas, Frank Tirimacco and Dan Wingard. I got to throw out some questions to Jen, who’s playing the titular role of Boudica. And she punched back her answers directly on target.
Interview: Ed F. Martin Leaving His Indelible Mark With His KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMANInterview: Ed F. Martin Leaving His Indelible Mark With His KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN
March 21, 2023

Next up at A Noise Within, Manuel Puig’s Kiss of the Spider Woman beginning April 1, 2023 (with previews starting March 26th). Michael Michetti directs this classic two-hander with Adrián González and Ed F. Martin. Ed, a familiar face on the Los Angeles stages, managed to squeeze out some time between rehearsals to answer a few of my queries.  
Interview: Alli Miller-Fisher Is Most Definitely Not Clueless in CLUE-LESQUEInterview: Alli Miller-Fisher Is Most Definitely Not Clueless in CLUE-LESQUE
March 17, 2023

Cherry Poppins latest show Clue-lesque has taken up residence at Tranny Tramp Granny’s through April 26, 2023. This burlesque musical parody of the cult-favorite ‘80s Clue is powered by the cast of Lauren Avon, Heath Butler, E.K. Dagenfield, Kim Dalton, Shanera Denae’, Kristyn Evelyn, Everjohn Feliciano, Bianca Gisselle, Brin Hamblin, Emma Hunton, Carly Jibson, Janaya Mahealani Jones, Meredith Lim, Alli Miller-Fisher, Matthew Scott Montgomery, Camel Pugh, Cory Robison, Michael Shaw Fisher and Sarah Wines. The very busy performer/ director/ writer/ choreographer/ producer Alli managed to take a breather to answer a few of my queries.
share