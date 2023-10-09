Interview: August Gray Gall's Not HIDE or HIDing From Anyone or Anything

Roger Q. Mason will present a live reading of Hide and Hide as part of the 2023 LAX Festival October 20, 2023, at the L.A. Dance Project. Jessica Hanna directs the two-hander with August Gray Gall and Amielynn Abellera.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, August!

What initially attracted you to this reading of Hide and Hide?

The script is so special. Every once in a while, I’ll read a play that I immediately want to speak into existence. I felt that way with Hide and Hide. The speed of thought between the characters goes unmatched and I knew it would be a proper challenge. I’m drawn to projects that involve a lot of physical work from the actors. I always start building a character through movement. This specific show allows me to explore the body in a way that feels both grounded but also surreal.

Are you familiar with Roger’s other works?

I’ve been in talks with Roger for about two years now and I’ve had the pleasure of reading a few of their other pieces. I knew I was a fan of Roger’s voice after reading Lavender Men. They’re not afraid to write about the themes of self-destruction and self-preservation that often come along with queer storytelling.

What of Billy’s, a queer rent boy, characteristics do you easily identify with?

At the end of the day, Billy is a hustler. We have that in common. That was the first thing I noticed. On another level, Billy always tries to have a good heart. I resonate with his curiosity and his open mind. Those characteristics get him close to feeling less alone in the big city of Los Angeles.

What aspects of Billy did you readjust your mindset to make him authentic?

Billy is like a stray coyote. He’s on the run, he’s unloved, and he’s hungry. Everything is life or death to him. The mindset has to match. His whole life is an extreme. There’s also this sense of isolation that you have to sit with. When you’re on the run, no one sees you.

Have you known anyone who’s had a relationship like Billy and Constanza?

I personally haven’t. I’ve heard stories of course and know of people that know someone. It happens way more often than we think.

Has learning Hide and Hide script been a walk in the park compared to mastering the seven-hour production of The Inheritance you were in at The Geffen last year? How many pages was that?

Certainly, no walk in the park. I wish! I don’t necessarily find memorizing super difficult, but when the script is almost a hundred pages and consists of only two players, you’re dealing with a good chunk of dialogue. It’s always easier once you’re in the room face to face with the rest of the cast and you can attach your words to the stage. The Inheritance felt different in many ways. I think it was a little over three hundred pages? The whole cast was on stage for most of the show, so mastering the choreography of it all felt like the biggest challenge throughout that rehearsal process.

Was recording the audio version of The Inheritance a nice reunion for all of you?

We actually recorded the audio book a few days after closing the show! I guess you could say it was a beautiful reunion after spending our first few days away from each other in several months. Ha! We were family during the run and still are a year later. It’s always nice to grab dinner and catch up. I miss those fun gays.

Your website lists you as Actor. Model. Mover. Artist. What did you want to be growing up?

Gosh, I wanted to be so many things growing up. Acting always had first place though. I remember phases where I wanted to be a teacher, a doctor, a pilot, and a painter. Who knows what any of that would’ve looked like. I’ve also always been drawn to dance since I was a kid. I try to mix the two performing arts in my career and so far it’s worked out nicely. If I could go back to school for anything, it would be to dance.

How was it being a self-proclaimed queer artist while being raised in North Carolina? Or did you assume that title after moving away?

I didn’t come out until I was 21! I had an amazing childhood in North Carolina but being queer wasn’t a part of my story yet. I did a lot of exploring in college and finally figured it out, I guess. Both with my sexuality and with my art!

The photos of you on your website range from conservative hetero to flashy gender-fluid to rock-out junk. What of these identities are you most comfortable as?

My identity has always been ever changing, especially in my 20’s. As I grow older, I feel like I’m constantly shedding old skin and then all of a sudden, I’m rebirthing myself to the world. I’m most comfortable when I can feel free to play. I’ll get bored if I don’t switch things up every once in a while.

August is such a cool name. Did your parents name you after someone?

Thank you! I’m named after my great, great, great grandfather. He actually painted sets on Broadway back in the day and is the only other self-proclaimed artist in the family! So that’s pretty cool. I’m also partially named after my dad’s favorite book, ‘Light in August’ by William Faulkner. He picked the name so that I could be surrounded by the purest, warmest, and brightest light.

After this reading of Hide and Hide, what will be in the near future for August Gray Gall?

It’s been a very busy year so I’m excited to rest for a moment. Enjoy the holidays. I’ve been in New York for a few months working on an exhibition and will return soon to perform in 2024. Excited for what’s to come!

Thank you again, August! I look forward to meeting your Billy and Constanza.

