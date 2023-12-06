Interview: A Comforting Sabrina Sloan's Making Full Circles With A CHRISTMAS STORY

Next up at the Ahmanson, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul’s A Christmas Story opening December 8, 2023 (with previews beginning December 5th). Matt Lenz directs the cast of Chris Carsten, Eric Petersen, Sabrina Sloan, Shelley Regner, Kai Edga, and Henry Witcher; with ensemble members Steven-Adam Agdeppa, Gabbie Fried, Andrew Ge, Juliane Godfrey, Julia Harnett, Michael James, Trent Mills, Kyle Montgomery, Gabriel Navarro, Jane Papageorge, Zeke Bernier, Addalie Burns, Jack Casey, Jordan Coates, Greta Rebecca Kleinman, Kayden Alexander Koshelev, Emilie Ong, Izzy Pike, Jacob Pham and Charlie Stover.

Sabrina took some time from her Mother-ing to answer a few of my queries.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Sabrina!

What cosmic forces brought you together with this production of A Christmas Story?

Santa! I have performed in a lot of theaters in Los Angeles and Southern California but the Ahmanson has always been on my bucket list, so I think this opportunity was delivery of an early Christmas gift this season from the big man in red! Also, the theater gods who reunited me with my old Hairspray Director, Matt Lenz - (it was my very first Broadway show!) To go from playing a 1960's teen back then to playing a 1940s Mom NOW has been such a cool full circle moment to share with Matt.

A Christmas Story has had many productions since its 2009 premiere in Kansas City. Have you seen any of them?

I have, of course, seen the movie numerous times, but I have NOT seen the stage production! One day I'd love to sit and take it all in as an audience member. There are so many moments when I am doing that in rehearsal now as I watch other scenes. Or even when I'm IN a scene! I'm laughing and crying swept up in the heartwarming hilarity and humanity of these characters. It is truly captivating and of course, I'm in awe of these talented kids and their show-stopping singing and dancing!

Would you give us your three-line pitch for A Christmas Story?

"Christmas IS HERE!!!!" It's a line Mother sings in her song but it means that everything you could want for the holidays and from the holidays happens on this stage in our show. It's all HERE: family, love, joy, anticipation, excitement, even a little heartache with growth and renewal! And LOTS of amazing singing, dancing, magic, and spectacle! It IS Christmas in EVERY sense.

If you were writing a testimonial on your character Mother, what qualities would you list?

Resilient, creative, gracious, smart, graceful, caring, selfless, and a little bit kooky!

What flaws would you definitely leave out or maybe satirize?

Well, it was a different time... 1940s wives and their marriages in general could be an entire musical parody! But we are all flawed and I think looking at these characters in their given circumstances with all of their flaws is part of what makes the piece both nostalgic and relatable.

Have you worked with any of this cast or creatives before?

See question 1! But no one in the cast, no! Which is exciting! Everyone is phenomenal, and I am humbled and grateful to share this stage with each one of them.

Are any of the songs Benj Pasek and Justin Paul wrote for the live television version in 2017 in this stage production?

Oh, yes! Most of the songs from the live version are in our show. I believe the Hanukkah song was only written and added in for the live TV version.

Do you have a favorite song that Mother sings?

I love both of them because they are each so easy to connect to personally, but I really treasure the Act 2 song "Just Like That" which I sing to the boys. It's such a tender moment and one in which Mother is comforting her boys and teaching them a lesson while also being comforted and learning herself - which I find to be an accurate and magical depiction of real-life parenting!

Is there a number that you’re not in that you always try to watch from the wings?

Ralphie to the rescue and major award- epitomies of musical theater magic

In an alternate universe, under what circumstances and in what venue would the characters you’ve played (A Christmas Story’s Mother, Hamilton’s Angelica, and King Liz’ Liz Rico) interact? Waiting to check out at a grocery? In line for the DMV? Grouped at a charity event table?

This sounds like the beginning of a joke ... "an 1800s rich lady, a post-depression mother, and a sports agent walking into a bar..."

OK, let's say it is a bar! What's cool about each of these women is that they were powerful and influential in their own ways within their time period and individual stories. I’ve been very fortunate to play some fascinating women. Angelica would order a bourbon, Mother a daiquiri, and Liz a Long Island iced tea. They would discuss and debate A Barbie Movie/the patriarchy/and their favorite meal.

What’s next in the near future after A Christmas Story for Sabrina Sloan?

Now that the strike is over, back to TV/film auditions. And since we didn't travel this holiday season, spring break in Australia with the family - woohoo!

Thank you again, Sabrina! I look forward to experiencing your Mother.

Thanks so much, Gil!

