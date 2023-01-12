Interactive Murder Mystery THE SHOWROOM to be Presented at Last Call Theatre in February

From the creators of the critically-acclaimed Abandoned and the award-winning production Signals at the Hollywood Fringe Festival, comes The Showroom, an interactive murder mystery set in the Infinite IKEA. The Infinite IKEA, also known as SCP-3008, is part of the SCP Universe, an online collaborative-writing wiki project that details the adventures of the Foundation, an organization responsible for capturing, containing, and studying various paranormal, supernatural, and other mysterious phenomena unexplained by science (known as "anomalies" or "SCPs"), while also keeping their existence hidden from the rest of human society.

Participants enter this experience as civilians who have become trapped in the Infinite IKEA, encountering a settlement of characters who have recently discovered that there is an imposter among them, and one of their number has been murdered. The participants will directly interact with the characters and space through quests and puzzles to solve the murder mystery and determine the fates of the characters. The show has multiple different combinations of endings depending on the audience's choices.

"I'm really excited for how the meaning of the work will peak through the silliness of its premise," says co-creative lead Michaela Skaribas. "It's a murder mystery inside an infinite IKEA, but themes about community and how we define humanity are explored within these absurd circumstances. The actors put bounds of realism and care into their characters, and I can't wait to see how the audience impacts them and the story we've collaborated to create."

"The Showroom isn't just a 2-hour show, it's a whole world," says co-creative lead Jason Pollak. "The further you dig down, you'll find a love story, a story about family, a story about identity, a story about grief, a story about survival, a story about hope, and a story that questions what it means to be human. We're sculpting what amounts to hundreds of hours of entertainment, and every show will be a completely different slice of the rich lives of these characters."

The Showroom is Last Call Theatre's third immersive production, with Last Call having recently produced Abandoned in November 2022 and Signals at the 2022 Hollywood Fringe Festival. The Showroom is co-directed and co-created by Jason Pollak and Michaela Skaribas. The cast features 8 ensemble members that make up the settlement. The cast includes Brit Baltazar, James Bilinsky, Riley Cole, Michael DiNardo, Ashley Kim, Audra Magness, Abiane Stroebel, and Mikey Takla. The team also includes Court Rhodes as stage manager, Ashley Busenlener as PR/Marketing, Kale Hinthorn as costume designer, Nicholas May as set/props designer, Jesse Brindze as graphic designer, and Shoshanna Green as fight choreographer.

The Showroom previews on Thursday, February 9th and runs February 10th-March 5th. The Showroom performs Thursdays-Sundays at 8pm in North Hollywood at 5740 Vantage Ave. Los Angeles, CA 91607. Preview tickets are $35 and regular tickets are $45. Tickets and more information on the show can be found at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2218710®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Flastcalltheatre.ticketleap.com%2Ftheshowroom?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

About Last Call Theatre

Last Call Theatre is an LA-based immersive theatre company that specializes in creating highly interactive and engaging worlds for audiences to explore. Last Call productions give the audience the agency to affect the world around them, with every individual's choices having a lasting impact on the narrative. Audiences become a part of the story, making every performance unique. Find them on Instagram and TikTok @lastcalltheatre

Michaela Skaribas is an artist based in Los Angeles, California, with a passion for all forms of storytelling. Set to graduate Summa Cum Laude from USC with a BA in Narrative Studies and another BA in Theatre this spring, she has produced, directed, written, and performed in a variety of shows. Some of her favorite credits include directing and producing Speech & Debate by Stephen Karam, and her recent performances in multiple immersive productions such as Westley Brown/Comedy Mask in Last Call's Signals, Pointy in Spy Brunch LLC's Dragon Show: The Extended Tale, and Maria in Alterea Inc.'s Stardust. When not working in the world of theatre, Michaela enjoys consuming any form of narrative media that she can get obsessed with, baking way too many sweets, and playing Dungeons and Dragons with her friends.

Jason Pollak is a multidisciplinary artist hailing from California. After a long hibernation, they burst out of Calarts and became obsessed with creating work at the intersection of storytelling and play. They were seen in Last Call Theatre's last two productions- as the Plague Doctor in Signals, and Anton in Abandoned. They also produced, wrote, and directed Alterea's Stardust. During the day, they work with PCB Entertainment, producing the current and upcoming Mr. Floats project.